Helsinn Pharmaceuticals

A fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and a focus on cancer therapeutics and rare diseases.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients. Helsinn’s unique business model enables it to in-license or acquire assets at a late stage of development. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The company works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and works on the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology.