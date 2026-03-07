A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing neuropsychiatric therapies based on engineered serotonergic compounds, including psychedelic-derived molecules. Helus Pharma focuses on novel serotonergic agonists designed to treat depression, anxiety and related mental health disorders.

Company Overview

Helus Pharma develops therapeutics aimed at improving treatment outcomes in mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. The company’s strategy centers on proprietary compounds that activate serotonin pathways associated with neuroplasticity and mood regulation.

Its research program includes engineered serotonergic agonists designed to deliver more controlled pharmacology and practical treatment durations than earlier psychedelic-derived compounds.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Helus Pharma is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company operates across North America and Europe, conducting clinical trials and research activities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 2019 under the name Cybin and later rebranded as Helus Pharma as part of a strategy to position the business for potential commercialization of its neuropsychiatry pipeline.

Helus began as part of the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector and expanded its pipeline through internal discovery and acquisitions such as Adelia Therapeutics.

In 2026 the company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HELP as it advanced toward potential commercial-stage operations.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Helus’ development programs focus on neuropsychiatric disorders:

Major depressive disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder

Other psychiatric conditions linked to serotonergic signaling

The company’s strategy emphasizes therapies that may produce rapid and durable improvements in mental health symptoms.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Helus develops proprietary serotonergic compounds and related drug-optimization technologies.

Key modalities include:

Novel serotonergic agonists targeting the 5-HT2A receptor

Deuterated psychedelic-derived molecules designed to modify pharmacokinetics

Drug-delivery approaches intended to support controlled dosing and scalable manufacturing

These technologies aim to produce therapies with predictable clinical effects and manageable treatment durations.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

HLP003, a deuterated serotonergic agonist in Phase III development as an adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder, with Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA.

HLP004, a deuterated DMT-based therapy in Phase II development for generalized anxiety disorder.

Additional research programs explore serotonergic compounds for other psychiatric indications.





Key Personnel

Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer

Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer

Alex Nivorozhkin, Chief Scientific Officer

Lori Challenger, Chief Compliance, Ethics and Administrative Officer





Strategic Positioning

Helus operates within the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector, where multiple companies are developing serotonin-modulating compounds for psychiatric disorders.

The company’s strategy emphasizes engineered molecules designed to deliver therapeutic effects associated with psychedelic compounds while improving safety, dosing control and scalability for medical use.





FAQ Section