Helus Pharma develops therapeutics aimed at improving treatment outcomes in mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. The company’s strategy centers on proprietary compounds that activate serotonin pathways associated with neuroplasticity and mood regulation.
Its research program includes engineered serotonergic agonists designed to deliver more controlled pharmacology and practical treatment durations than earlier psychedelic-derived compounds.
Helus Pharma is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
The company operates across North America and Europe, conducting clinical trials and research activities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The company was founded in 2019 under the name Cybin and later rebranded as Helus Pharma as part of a strategy to position the business for potential commercialization of its neuropsychiatry pipeline.
Helus began as part of the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector and expanded its pipeline through internal discovery and acquisitions such as Adelia Therapeutics.
In 2026 the company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HELP as it advanced toward potential commercial-stage operations.
Helus’ development programs focus on neuropsychiatric disorders:
The company’s strategy emphasizes therapies that may produce rapid and durable improvements in mental health symptoms.
Helus develops proprietary serotonergic compounds and related drug-optimization technologies.
Key modalities include:
These technologies aim to produce therapies with predictable clinical effects and manageable treatment durations.
Selected programs include:
Additional research programs explore serotonergic compounds for other psychiatric indications.
Helus operates within the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector, where multiple companies are developing serotonin-modulating compounds for psychiatric disorders.
The company’s strategy emphasizes engineered molecules designed to deliver therapeutic effects associated with psychedelic compounds while improving safety, dosing control and scalability for medical use.
Helus develops serotonergic therapies designed to modulate neural pathways associated with mood regulation and neuroplasticity. These compounds are structurally related to psychedelic molecules but are engineered to support controlled dosing and clinical use.
Serotonin receptors, particularly 5-HT2A, play a central role in mood regulation and neural connectivity. Drugs that modulate these receptors may promote neuroplasticity and potentially produce rapid antidepressant effects in certain patients.
HLP003 is the company’s lead clinical program and has advanced to Phase III development for major depressive disorder. The drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA, reflecting its potential to address unmet medical need in depression treatment.
HLP004 is based on a modified form of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and is being studied in Phase II trials for generalized anxiety disorder. The compound is designed for short-duration treatment with controlled dosing.
Traditional antidepressants can take weeks to show effect and do not work for all patients. Psychedelic-derived compounds are being investigated because early clinical studies suggest they may produce faster and potentially longer-lasting improvements in symptoms.
Helus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its lead program has reached Phase III development, placing the company among a small number of psychedelic-medicine developers approaching potential regulatory submissions.
Key developments include:
