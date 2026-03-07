Saturday 7 March 2026

One To Watch

Helus Pharma

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing neuropsychiatric therapies based on engineered serotonergic compounds, including psychedelic-derived molecules. Helus Pharma focuses on novel serotonergic agonists designed to treat depression, anxiety and related mental health disorders.

Company Overview

Helus Pharma develops therapeutics aimed at improving treatment outcomes in mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. The company’s strategy centers on proprietary compounds that activate serotonin pathways associated with neuroplasticity and mood regulation.

Its research program includes engineered serotonergic agonists designed to deliver more controlled pharmacology and practical treatment durations than earlier psychedelic-derived compounds.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Helus Pharma is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company operates across North America and Europe, conducting clinical trials and research activities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.


Founding and History

The company was founded in 2019 under the name Cybin and later rebranded as Helus Pharma as part of a strategy to position the business for potential commercialization of its neuropsychiatry pipeline.

Helus began as part of the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector and expanded its pipeline through internal discovery and acquisitions such as Adelia Therapeutics.

In 2026 the company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HELP as it advanced toward potential commercial-stage operations.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Helus’ development programs focus on neuropsychiatric disorders:

  • Major depressive disorder
  • Generalized anxiety disorder
  • Other psychiatric conditions linked to serotonergic signaling

The company’s strategy emphasizes therapies that may produce rapid and durable improvements in mental health symptoms.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Helus develops proprietary serotonergic compounds and related drug-optimization technologies.

Key modalities include:

  • Novel serotonergic agonists targeting the 5-HT2A receptor
  • Deuterated psychedelic-derived molecules designed to modify pharmacokinetics
  • Drug-delivery approaches intended to support controlled dosing and scalable manufacturing

These technologies aim to produce therapies with predictable clinical effects and manageable treatment durations.


Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

  • HLP003, a deuterated serotonergic agonist in Phase III development as an adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder, with Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA.
  • HLP004, a deuterated DMT-based therapy in Phase II development for generalized anxiety disorder.

Additional research programs explore serotonergic compounds for other psychiatric indications.


Key Personnel

  • Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer
  • Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer
  • Alex Nivorozhkin, Chief Scientific Officer
  • Lori Challenger, Chief Compliance, Ethics and Administrative Officer


Strategic Positioning

Helus operates within the emerging psychedelic-medicine sector, where multiple companies are developing serotonin-modulating compounds for psychiatric disorders.

The company’s strategy emphasizes engineered molecules designed to deliver therapeutic effects associated with psychedelic compounds while improving safety, dosing control and scalability for medical use.


FAQ Section

Helus develops serotonergic therapies designed to modulate neural pathways associated with mood regulation and neuroplasticity. These compounds are structurally related to psychedelic molecules but are engineered to support controlled dosing and clinical use.

Serotonin receptors, particularly 5-HT2A, play a central role in mood regulation and neural connectivity. Drugs that modulate these receptors may promote neuroplasticity and potentially produce rapid antidepressant effects in certain patients.

HLP003 is the company’s lead clinical program and has advanced to Phase III development for major depressive disorder. The drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA, reflecting its potential to address unmet medical need in depression treatment.

HLP004 is based on a modified form of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and is being studied in Phase II trials for generalized anxiety disorder. The compound is designed for short-duration treatment with controlled dosing.

Traditional antidepressants can take weeks to show effect and do not work for all patients. Psychedelic-derived compounds are being investigated because early clinical studies suggest they may produce faster and potentially longer-lasting improvements in symptoms.

Helus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its lead program has reached Phase III development, placing the company among a small number of psychedelic-medicine developers approaching potential regulatory submissions.

Key developments include:

  • Phase III trial readouts for HLP003 in major depressive disorder
  • Phase II data from the HLP004 program in generalized anxiety disorder
  • potential regulatory progress as the company moves toward commercialization.
