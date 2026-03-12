A publicly traded digital health company providing telehealth consultations, prescription medications and wellness products through a direct-to-consumer platform. Hims & Hers Health operates online healthcare services connecting patients with licensed medical providers and pharmacy fulfillment through integrated digital infrastructure.

Company Overview

Hims & Hers Health is a U.S.-based telehealth company offering online consultations, prescription medications and personal health products across a range of conditions including sexual health, dermatology, mental health and weight management. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model in which patients access healthcare providers through its digital platform and receive prescribed treatments delivered through online pharmacy fulfillment.

The company’s services are structured around subscription-based treatment plans that combine medical consultation, prescription management and product delivery. This model allows the company to integrate telemedicine, pharmacy services and consumer health products into a single digital platform.

Hims & Hers positions its business as a consumer-focused healthcare platform designed to simplify access to treatment for common medical conditions through digital consultation and personalized care pathways.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Hims & Hers Health is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company operates primarily in the United States but has expanded internationally, including operations in the United Kingdom and broader European markets. Expansion outside the United States has been supported through acquisitions and partnerships with regional digital health platforms.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Dudum, Jack Abraham and Hilary Coles as part of the Atomic startup studio.

Hims initially launched as a digital health brand focused on treatments for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. In 2018 the company introduced the Hers brand, expanding its services to women’s health and contraception.

The company raised significant venture funding and achieved unicorn status in 2019 before completing a public listing through a special purpose acquisition company transaction in 2021, when it began trading as Hims & Hers Health, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since its public listing, the company has expanded into additional healthcare categories including mental health services, dermatology and weight-loss treatments.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Hims & Hers Health focuses on common chronic and lifestyle-related conditions that can be managed through telemedicine and prescription therapy.

Key areas of focus include:

sexual health and hormone-related conditions

dermatology and hair loss treatment

mental health services including anxiety and depression treatment

weight management and metabolic health

These services are delivered through digital consultations combined with prescription medications and consumer health products.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic prescriptions and pharmacy fulfillment through a digital infrastructure designed for direct-to-consumer healthcare delivery.

Key components of the system include:

a telemedicine consultation platform connecting patients with licensed providers

electronic prescribing and digital medical records

integrated online pharmacy fulfillment and medication delivery

subscription-based treatment programs and digital health management tools

The company’s technology infrastructure supports ongoing patient engagement through mobile applications and web-based services.





Key Pipeline and Commercial Programs

Hims & Hers operates as a healthcare services platform rather than a traditional drug developer, and its programs consist primarily of digital care services and prescription treatment offerings.

Sexual health treatments

Focus: erectile dysfunction and hormone-related conditions

Services: telehealth consultations and prescription medications including sildenafil and other therapies

Dermatology and hair loss

Focus: hair loss treatment and dermatology care

Products: topical and oral treatments including minoxidil and prescription dermatology therapies

Mental health services

Focus: anxiety, depression and behavioral health

Services: digital consultations, therapy and prescription psychiatric medications

Weight management

Focus: obesity and metabolic health

Services: telehealth programs offering weight-loss medications and lifestyle support





Key Personnel

Andrew Dudum, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer

Melissa Baird, chief Operating Officer

Mike Chi, Chief Growth Officer

The leadership team oversees strategy, digital platform development and international expansion of the company’s telehealth services.





Strategic Partnerships

Hims & Hers collaborates with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and technology partners to support its digital health platform.

Key partnership activities include:

networks of licensed physicians and healthcare professionals providing telehealth consultations

pharmaceutical suppliers and pharmacy partners supporting prescription fulfillment

technology partners providing digital infrastructure and data systems

The company has also expanded internationally through acquisitions, including the purchase of the European telehealth provider ZAVA to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom and European markets.





