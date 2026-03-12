Thursday 12 March 2026

One To Watch

Hims & Hers Health

A publicly traded digital health company providing telehealth consultations, prescription medications and wellness products through a direct-to-consumer platform. Hims & Hers Health operates online healthcare services connecting patients with licensed medical providers and pharmacy fulfillment through integrated digital infrastructure.

Company Overview

Hims & Hers Health is a U.S.-based telehealth company offering online consultations, prescription medications and personal health products across a range of conditions including sexual health, dermatology, mental health and weight management. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model in which patients access healthcare providers through its digital platform and receive prescribed treatments delivered through online pharmacy fulfillment.

The company’s services are structured around subscription-based treatment plans that combine medical consultation, prescription management and product delivery. This model allows the company to integrate telemedicine, pharmacy services and consumer health products into a single digital platform.

Hims & Hers positions its business as a consumer-focused healthcare platform designed to simplify access to treatment for common medical conditions through digital consultation and personalized care pathways.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Hims & Hers Health is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The company operates primarily in the United States but has expanded internationally, including operations in the United Kingdom and broader European markets. Expansion outside the United States has been supported through acquisitions and partnerships with regional digital health platforms.


Founding and History

The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Dudum, Jack Abraham and Hilary Coles as part of the Atomic startup studio.

Hims initially launched as a digital health brand focused on treatments for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. In 2018 the company introduced the Hers brand, expanding its services to women’s health and contraception.

The company raised significant venture funding and achieved unicorn status in 2019 before completing a public listing through a special purpose acquisition company transaction in 2021, when it began trading as Hims & Hers Health, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since its public listing, the company has expanded into additional healthcare categories including mental health services, dermatology and weight-loss treatments.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Hims & Hers Health focuses on common chronic and lifestyle-related conditions that can be managed through telemedicine and prescription therapy.

Key areas of focus include:

  • sexual health and hormone-related conditions
  • dermatology and hair loss treatment
  • mental health services including anxiety and depression treatment
  • weight management and metabolic health

These services are delivered through digital consultations combined with prescription medications and consumer health products.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic prescriptions and pharmacy fulfillment through a digital infrastructure designed for direct-to-consumer healthcare delivery.

Key components of the system include:

  • a telemedicine consultation platform connecting patients with licensed providers
  • electronic prescribing and digital medical records
  • integrated online pharmacy fulfillment and medication delivery
  • subscription-based treatment programs and digital health management tools

The company’s technology infrastructure supports ongoing patient engagement through mobile applications and web-based services.


Key Pipeline and Commercial Programs

Hims & Hers operates as a healthcare services platform rather than a traditional drug developer, and its programs consist primarily of digital care services and prescription treatment offerings.

Sexual health treatments

  • Focus: erectile dysfunction and hormone-related conditions
  • Services: telehealth consultations and prescription medications including sildenafil and other therapies

Dermatology and hair loss

  • Focus: hair loss treatment and dermatology care
  • Products: topical and oral treatments including minoxidil and prescription dermatology therapies

Mental health services

  • Focus: anxiety, depression and behavioral health
  • Services: digital consultations, therapy and prescription psychiatric medications

Weight management

  • Focus: obesity and metabolic health
  • Services: telehealth programs offering weight-loss medications and lifestyle support


Key Personnel

  • Andrew Dudum, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Yemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer
  • Melissa Baird, chief Operating Officer
  • Mike Chi, Chief Growth Officer

The leadership team oversees strategy, digital platform development and international expansion of the company’s telehealth services.


Strategic Partnerships

Hims & Hers collaborates with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and technology partners to support its digital health platform.

Key partnership activities include:

  • networks of licensed physicians and healthcare professionals providing telehealth consultations
  • pharmaceutical suppliers and pharmacy partners supporting prescription fulfillment
  • technology partners providing digital infrastructure and data systems

The company has also expanded internationally through acquisitions, including the purchase of the European telehealth provider ZAVA to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom and European markets.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is scaling a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform while maintaining regulatory compliance and clinical credibility. The company operates at the intersection of digital health services, pharmacy distribution and consumer wellness products, which requires careful management of healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical supply chains.

Subscription treatment programs provide recurring revenue while supporting long-term patient engagement. This model allows the company to combine medical consultations, prescription refills and product delivery into integrated care pathways.

Hims & Hers operates primarily as a digital platform rather than a conventional healthcare provider. Patients access consultations online and receive prescriptions and medications through integrated pharmacy services rather than through in-person clinical visits.

Telehealth is the core delivery mechanism for the company’s services. The platform connects patients with licensed healthcare providers through digital consultations and supports ongoing care through online treatment programs.

Growth has been driven by conditions that are common, chronic and suitable for remote management.

Key segments include:

  • sexual health treatments
  • mental health and behavioral care
  • dermatology and hair loss
  • weight management and metabolic health


International expansion has been pursued through acquisitions and partnerships with regional digital health providers. These deals allow the company to enter new healthcare markets while leveraging existing infrastructure and regulatory licenses.

Key issues include:

  • regulatory scrutiny of telehealth prescribing practices
  • competition from other digital health platforms and pharmacy providers
  • expansion of services into new therapeutic categories
  • the company’s ability to sustain subscription growth and international expansion
Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Hims &amp; Hers Health News

Hims & Hers shares rocket on Novo Nordisk deal
10 March 2026
Further FDA warning to telehealth companies on illegal compounded GLP-1s
4 March 2026
Novo Nordisk commences legal action against Hims & Hers
10 February 2026
FDA to take action against non-FDA-approved GLP-1 drugs
9 February 2026
More Hims &amp; Hers Health news >


Today's issue

MHRA approves Leqselvi to treat severe alopecia
Pharmaceutical
MHRA approves Leqselvi to treat severe alopecia
12 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Vima raises $40m to expand dystonia drug into Parkinson’s study
12 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Almirall opens Shanghai office to advance dermatology partnerships in China
12 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lexicon reports new analysis of sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes
12 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio reports Phase III progress for BBP-418
12 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Michelle Werner to head up North American ops for Ipsen
12 March 2026
Biotechnology
4basebio appoints Scott Lorimer as COO
12 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze