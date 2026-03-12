Hims & Hers Health is a U.S.-based telehealth company offering online consultations, prescription medications and personal health products across a range of conditions including sexual health, dermatology, mental health and weight management. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model in which patients access healthcare providers through its digital platform and receive prescribed treatments delivered through online pharmacy fulfillment.
The company’s services are structured around subscription-based treatment plans that combine medical consultation, prescription management and product delivery. This model allows the company to integrate telemedicine, pharmacy services and consumer health products into a single digital platform.
Hims & Hers positions its business as a consumer-focused healthcare platform designed to simplify access to treatment for common medical conditions through digital consultation and personalized care pathways.
Hims & Hers Health is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
The company operates primarily in the United States but has expanded internationally, including operations in the United Kingdom and broader European markets. Expansion outside the United States has been supported through acquisitions and partnerships with regional digital health platforms.
The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Dudum, Jack Abraham and Hilary Coles as part of the Atomic startup studio.
Hims initially launched as a digital health brand focused on treatments for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. In 2018 the company introduced the Hers brand, expanding its services to women’s health and contraception.
The company raised significant venture funding and achieved unicorn status in 2019 before completing a public listing through a special purpose acquisition company transaction in 2021, when it began trading as Hims & Hers Health, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange.
Since its public listing, the company has expanded into additional healthcare categories including mental health services, dermatology and weight-loss treatments.
Hims & Hers Health focuses on common chronic and lifestyle-related conditions that can be managed through telemedicine and prescription therapy.
Key areas of focus include:
These services are delivered through digital consultations combined with prescription medications and consumer health products.
The company’s platform integrates telehealth consultations, electronic prescriptions and pharmacy fulfillment through a digital infrastructure designed for direct-to-consumer healthcare delivery.
Key components of the system include:
The company’s technology infrastructure supports ongoing patient engagement through mobile applications and web-based services.
Hims & Hers operates as a healthcare services platform rather than a traditional drug developer, and its programs consist primarily of digital care services and prescription treatment offerings.
Sexual health treatments
Dermatology and hair loss
Mental health services
Weight management
The leadership team oversees strategy, digital platform development and international expansion of the company’s telehealth services.
Hims & Hers collaborates with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and technology partners to support its digital health platform.
Key partnership activities include:
The company has also expanded internationally through acquisitions, including the purchase of the European telehealth provider ZAVA to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom and European markets.
The central strategic issue is scaling a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform while maintaining regulatory compliance and clinical credibility. The company operates at the intersection of digital health services, pharmacy distribution and consumer wellness products, which requires careful management of healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical supply chains.
Subscription treatment programs provide recurring revenue while supporting long-term patient engagement. This model allows the company to combine medical consultations, prescription refills and product delivery into integrated care pathways.
Hims & Hers operates primarily as a digital platform rather than a conventional healthcare provider. Patients access consultations online and receive prescriptions and medications through integrated pharmacy services rather than through in-person clinical visits.
Telehealth is the core delivery mechanism for the company’s services. The platform connects patients with licensed healthcare providers through digital consultations and supports ongoing care through online treatment programs.
Growth has been driven by conditions that are common, chronic and suitable for remote management.
Key segments include:
International expansion has been pursued through acquisitions and partnerships with regional digital health providers. These deals allow the company to enter new healthcare markets while leveraging existing infrastructure and regulatory licenses.
Key issues include:
