A Munich-based precision psychiatry biotech pairing blood-based genetic biomarker diagnostics with two late-stage depression candidates — an oral ketamine formulation and a first-in-class vasopressin antagonist — now funded and partnered to pursue Phase III.

Company Overview

A Munich-based precision psychiatry biotech pairing blood-based genetic biomarker diagnostics with two late-stage depression candidates — an oral ketamine formulation and a first-in-class vasopressin antagonist — now funded and partnered to pursue Phase III. HMNC Brain Health's thesis is that depression is not one disease: genetic patient stratification can identify who responds to which mechanism, collapsing the trial-and-error prescribing that characterizes current psychiatric care. Its pipeline pairs proprietary companion diagnostics with two mechanistically distinct assets targeting treatment-resistant depression and HPA-axis-driven MDD. The $50 million Series B closed in June 2026 signals the company's pivot from discovery into late-stage clinical execution.





Headquarters and Global Presence

HMNC Brain Health is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Its European commercial reach is now extended through its strategic partnership with MEDICE, which brings established mental health distribution infrastructure across European markets.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer and Florian Holsboer, who spent 25 years as Director of the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry. Holsboer served as CEO from 2014 until the end of 2020, with Benedikt von Braunmühl taking over as Chief Executive Officer from May 1, 2021. In July 2021, HMNC raised an additional EUR 9 million from existing investors, bringing cumulative funding at that point to EUR 28 million. The June 2026 Series B first closing of $50 million marks the company's most substantial financing to date.





Therapy Areas and Focus

HMNC focuses exclusively on depression and neuropsychiatric disorders — specifically treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) in biologicaly defined patient subgroups. The unmet need is acute: a substantial proportion of MDD patients fail multiple antidepressant courses, and current prescribing is largely empirical. HMNC's precision-stratification model targets the subsets most likely to respond, aiming to improve both efficacy readouts and the commercial proposition of each asset.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's platform combines patented blood-based genetic biomarker tests with machine learning-enabled companion diagnostics to stratify patients before treatment. This approach underpins both pipeline assets: Nelivabon's indication is defined by HPA-axis dysfunction identified through genetic markers, and Ketabon's development incorporates biomarker-guided patient selection. The companion-diagnostic-plus-drug model mirrors oncology's precision playbook, applied to a field — psychiatry — where it remains largely unproven at scale, which is both the differentiation and the execution risk.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Ketabon (KET01) is an oral prolonged-release ketamine formulation for treatment-resistant depression, developed through a joint venture with Develco Pharma. The KET01-02 Phase II trial demonstrated clinically significant reductions in depressive severity, with a particularly notable finding: dissociative symptoms remained at placebo levels, and mediation analysis confirmed antidepressant efficacy was independent of dissociation. That profile — ketamine's efficacy without its dissociative liability — is the commercial thesis, as it could support at-home, unsupervised administration and sidestep the clinical supervision burden that limits esketamine's (Spravato) scalability. Proceeds from the Series B are funding Phase III-readiness work for this program, with European commercialization rights licensed to MEDICE.

Nelivabon (BH-200) is a first-in-class oral vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist targeting MDD patients with documented HPA-axis (stress-axis) dysfunction. The OLIVE Phase IIb study generated encouraging results, and the program is also advancing toward Phase III readiness. Because it is biomarker-selected, Nelivabon addresses a mechanistically distinct patient subgroup from conventional monoamine-based antidepressants — a genuinely differentiated mechanism in a crowded indication, contingent on the stratification working as intended.





Recent Developments

On June 15, 2026, HMNC announced the $50 million first closing of its Series B, led by MEDICE with participation from existing investor The Maschmeyer Group. Simultaneously, MEDICE entered a strategic licensing agreement for European commercialization of KET01, under which HMNC is eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales and success-based commercial milestone payments. Both deals together represent the most significant strategic and financial step in the company's history, validating the oral ketamine program in particular with a partner that has existing European mental health commercial infrastructure.





Key Personnel

Benedikt von Braunmühl serves as Chief Executive Officer, having joined from Medicover where he was COO of Diagnostic Services; he took the role on May 1, 2021. Florian Holsboer, co-founder and former Director of the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry for 25 years, shaped the scientific foundations of the platform during his tenure as CEO through 2020.





Strategic Partnerships

MEDICE is HMNC's lead strategic partner and Series B anchor investor, having secured European commercialization rights for Ketabon (KET01) under a licensing deal that includes tiered double-digit royalties and success-based milestones. The Maschmeyer Group has been a consistent financial backer across multiple funding rounds. Ketabon's formulation development sits within a joint venture with Develco Pharma.





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