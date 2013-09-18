Sunday 24 November 2024

Hospira is a global specialty pharmaceutical, biosimilars and medication delivery company.

Hospira is a global specialty pharmaceutical, biosimilars and medication delivery company. Used by hospitals worldwide, Hospira products are also prevalent in outpatient clinics and other alternate healthcare sites. It is headquartered in the US with six manufacturing facilities in the US and eight in other countries.

Hospira is the global market leader for generic injectable pharmaceuticals, with one of the broadest generic injectable product portfolios in the world. Specialty Injectable Pharmaceuticals include approximately 200 generic injectable drugs in multiple dosages and formulations. In addition, many of the products are available in popular differentiated delivery formats, several of which are proprietary, such as the ADD-Vantage medication mixing system and Carpuject and iSecure prefilled syringes. Therapeutic segments include cardiovascular, anesthesia, anti-infectives, oncology, analgesics, emergency medicine and other areas.

Pipeline

Specialty injectables continue to be a key growth opportunity for Hospira. The global product pipeline contains many injectable drugs coming off patent over the next five to seven years, and includes several oncology drugs and biosimilars. Precedex (dexmedetomidine HCI) injection, Hospira's proprietary sedation agent, represents another growth opportunity.

Biosimilars

In 2008, Hospira broadened its global portfolio with the launch of its first biosimilar, Retacrit (epoetin zeta), in several European countries. Biosimilar products are large complex molecules derived from cells that are demonstrated to be similar to an approved product.

Latest Hospira News

Mixed news for Astellas regarding Lexiscan patent dispute
26 September 2022
US appeals court rules Dr Reddy's infringes Lilly's Alimta patent
12 August 2019
Hospira handed $70 million bill in Amgen lawsuit
25 September 2017
Genentech recalls lots of Activase due to lack of sterility assurance
8 September 2017
