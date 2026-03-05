Hua Medicine develops and commercializes treatments for metabolic disorders, with a primary focus on diabetes. The company’s lead product is dorzagliatin, a glucokinase activator designed to improve glucose regulation in patients with type 2 diabetes.
The company combines internal research, clinical development and commercialization activities, primarily focused on the Chinese market.
Hua Medicine is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
The company also maintains operations in the United States and Hong Kong supporting research, development and corporate activities.
Hua Medicine was founded in 2011 and later listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Its development strategy has focused on glucokinase activators for metabolic disease, culminating in regulatory approval of dorzagliatin in China.
Hua Medicine’s development activities focus primarily on metabolic and endocrine diseases.
Key areas include:
The company’s pipeline is based primarily on small-molecule therapies targeting metabolic pathways.
Key modalities include:
Hua Medicine has collaborated with pharmaceutical partners to support development and commercialization of dorzagliatin.
Bayer previously supported commercialization in China before Hua Medicine assumed full commercialization responsibility.
Dorzagliatin (HuaTangNing) is an oral glucokinase activator developed for treatment of type 2 diabetes.
China’s National Medical Products Administration approved dorzagliatin in September 2022 for treatment of type 2 diabetes.
The drug activates glucokinase, a key enzyme involved in glucose sensing and regulation.
In addition to the approved therapy, the company is developing additional glucokinase modulators and related metabolic disease programs.
Commercial activities are focused primarily in China.
Key milestones include:
