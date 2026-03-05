Thursday 5 March 2026

Hua Medicine

A China-based biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for metabolic diseases, particularly diabetes. Hua Medicine’s strategy centers on therapies targeting the glucokinase pathway to regulate glucose metabolism.

Company Overview

Hua Medicine develops and commercializes treatments for metabolic disorders, with a primary focus on diabetes. The company’s lead product is dorzagliatin, a glucokinase activator designed to improve glucose regulation in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The company combines internal research, clinical development and commercialization activities, primarily focused on the Chinese market.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Hua Medicine is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

The company also maintains operations in the United States and Hong Kong supporting research, development and corporate activities.


Founding and History

Hua Medicine was founded in 2011 and later listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its development strategy has focused on glucokinase activators for metabolic disease, culminating in regulatory approval of dorzagliatin in China.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Hua Medicine’s development activities focus primarily on metabolic and endocrine diseases.

Key areas include:

  • Diabetes and glucose metabolism disorders
  • Metabolic disease linked to impaired glucokinase signaling
  • Related metabolic and neurological pathways under exploratory research


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s pipeline is based primarily on small-molecule therapies targeting metabolic pathways.

Key modalities include:

  • Small-molecule glucokinase activators
  • Next-generation glucokinase modulators
  • mGluR5 negative allosteric modulators under investigation for neurological disorders


Key Personnel

  • Li Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Yi Zhang, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development
  • Chien Cheng Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
  • Fuxing Tang, Chief Technology Officer


Strategic Partnerships

Hua Medicine has collaborated with pharmaceutical partners to support development and commercialization of dorzagliatin.

Bayer previously supported commercialization in China before Hua Medicine assumed full commercialization responsibility.


FAQ Section

Hua Medicine develops and commercializes therapies for metabolic diseases, with a focus on diabetes.

Dorzagliatin (HuaTangNing) is an oral glucokinase activator developed for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

China’s National Medical Products Administration approved dorzagliatin in September 2022 for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The drug activates glucokinase, a key enzyme involved in glucose sensing and regulation.

In addition to the approved therapy, the company is developing additional glucokinase modulators and related metabolic disease programs.

Commercial activities are focused primarily in China.

Key milestones include:

  • Expansion of dorzagliatin use in additional treatment settings
  • Advancement of next-generation metabolic disease programs
  • Potential regulatory and clinical updates for pipeline candidates
Latest Hua Medicine News

Hua Medicine secures Hong Kong approval for first-in-class diabetes pill
3 March 2026
Hua Medicine advances diabetes research after Bayer split
2 December 2024
Big pharma partnerships can boost home-grown type 2 diabetes drugs commercialization in China
29 November 2022
Key Phase III trial shows dorzagliatin improves early phase insulin secretion
27 September 2021
More Hua Medicine news >


