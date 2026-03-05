A China-based biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for metabolic diseases, particularly diabetes. Hua Medicine’s strategy centers on therapies targeting the glucokinase pathway to regulate glucose metabolism.

Company Overview

Hua Medicine develops and commercializes treatments for metabolic disorders, with a primary focus on diabetes. The company’s lead product is dorzagliatin, a glucokinase activator designed to improve glucose regulation in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The company combines internal research, clinical development and commercialization activities, primarily focused on the Chinese market.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Hua Medicine is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

The company also maintains operations in the United States and Hong Kong supporting research, development and corporate activities.





Founding and History

Hua Medicine was founded in 2011 and later listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its development strategy has focused on glucokinase activators for metabolic disease, culminating in regulatory approval of dorzagliatin in China.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Hua Medicine’s development activities focus primarily on metabolic and endocrine diseases.

Key areas include:

Diabetes and glucose metabolism disorders

Metabolic disease linked to impaired glucokinase signaling

Related metabolic and neurological pathways under exploratory research





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s pipeline is based primarily on small-molecule therapies targeting metabolic pathways.

Key modalities include:

Small-molecule glucokinase activators

Next-generation glucokinase modulators

mGluR5 negative allosteric modulators under investigation for neurological disorders





Key Personnel

Li Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yi Zhang, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development

Chien Cheng Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Fuxing Tang, Chief Technology Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Hua Medicine has collaborated with pharmaceutical partners to support development and commercialization of dorzagliatin.

Bayer previously supported commercialization in China before Hua Medicine assumed full commercialization responsibility.





FAQ Section