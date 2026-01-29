A Beijing-headquartered biopharmaceutical company. Its development footprint spans China and international clinical activities, with regulatory engagement across multiple jurisdictions for selected programs.

Founding and History

Huahui Health was founded in 2015. The company’s early focus centered on viral hepatitis and liver disease biology and has since expanded into a broader biopharma pipeline that includes oncology.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Huahui Health focuses on:

Viral hepatitis and hepatology (including hepatitis D and hepatitis B)

Liver diseases, including cholestatic disorders

Oncology, with an early pipeline including antibody formats and antibody-drug conjugates

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Huahui develops both biologics and small molecules. Its most advanced work is built around antibody-based antiviral entry inhibition for hepatitis D, alongside earlier-stage antibody engineering programs in oncology (including multispecific formats and ADC concepts).

Key Personnel

Huahui Health operates with in-house teams spanning antibody engineering, translational science, and clinical development. Public English-language materials do not consistently provide a full executive roster.

Strategic Partnerships

Huahui uses collaborations selectively to expand pipeline reach. Recent partnership activity includes oncology-focused collaboration involving ADC development.





