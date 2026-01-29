Thursday 29 January 2026

One To Watch

Huahui Health

A Beijing-headquartered biopharmaceutical company. Its development footprint spans China and international clinical activities, with regulatory engagement across multiple jurisdictions for selected programs.

Founding and History

Huahui Health was founded in 2015. The company’s early focus centered on viral hepatitis and liver disease biology and has since expanded into a broader biopharma pipeline that includes oncology.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Huahui Health focuses on:

  • Viral hepatitis and hepatology (including hepatitis D and hepatitis B)
  • Liver diseases, including cholestatic disorders
  • Oncology, with an early pipeline including antibody formats and antibody-drug conjugates

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Huahui develops both biologics and small molecules. Its most advanced work is built around antibody-based antiviral entry inhibition for hepatitis D, alongside earlier-stage antibody engineering programs in oncology (including multispecific formats and ADC concepts).

Key Personnel

Huahui Health operates with in-house teams spanning antibody engineering, translational science, and clinical development. Public English-language materials do not consistently provide a full executive roster.

Strategic Partnerships

Huahui uses collaborations selectively to expand pipeline reach. Recent partnership activity includes oncology-focused collaboration involving ADC development.


FAQ Section

Huahui Health is built around hepatology and antiviral biology, including mechanisms involved in viral entry and liver disease. The company also runs an oncology discovery effort focused on engineered antibodies and ADC approaches.

Huahui focuses on viral hepatitis and liver disease as core areas, with oncology as a secondary but expanding development area.

Huahui’s lead program is an antibody-based entry inhibitor for chronic hepatitis D that has progressed through pivotal development and achieved regulatory approval in China. The company also has additional clinical-stage follow-on hepatitis programs and early oncology assets, with oncology largely preclinical.

Recent disclosed milestones have included China approval of the company’s hepatitis D therapy and presentation of pivotal clinical data supporting the program. The company has also disclosed oncology collaboration activity.

Huahui’s public data disclosures have primarily focused on its hepatitis D program, including pivotal clinical results and virologic endpoints supporting regulatory filings. Other programs are described mainly by stage and mechanism.

Regulatory milestones have been led by the hepatitis D program, including approvals and international regulatory designations. Upcoming milestones are expected to include post-approval execution and continued development of follow-on hepatitis assets, alongside clinical entry planning for oncology candidates.

Huahui is positioned as a science-led company with expertise in antiviral antibody development and liver disease biology, with demonstrated capability to advance a program from discovery through pivotal development and regulatory authorization.

