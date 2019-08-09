Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

hummingbird-bioscience-company-logo

Hummingbird Bioscience

A data-driven precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologic medicines for hard-to-treat diseases.

The Hummingbird model combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. The company harnesses this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling the team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development.

As of Q4 2023, the company is developing two clinical-stage assets: HMBD-001, a humanized anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting a novel epitope on HER3, and HMBD-002, a humanized anti-VISTA IgG4 monoclonal antibody. Both programs are in Phase I studies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Hummingbird Bioscience News

Hummingbird Bioscience adds CBO to its leadership team
11 December 2023
Hummingbird snags $430 million ADC deal with Endeavor
19 October 2023
MD Anderson and Hummingbird link up in I-O
12 July 2021
Hummingbird and Novogene partner on NRG1-fusion driven cancers in China
10 June 2021
More Hummingbird Bioscience news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze