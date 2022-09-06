The company has advanced 13 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. It has also established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities.
Hutchmed has a GMP standard manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, which produces clinical and commercial supplies of its oncology assets. A new large scale manufacturing facility is being constructed in Shanghai, China.
