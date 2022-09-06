Sunday 24 November 2024

Hutchmed

A Hong Kong-headquartered biopharma company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company has advanced 13 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. It has also established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities.

Hutchmed has a GMP standard manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, which produces clinical and commercial supplies of its oncology assets. A new large scale manufacturing facility is being constructed in Shanghai, China.

Latest Hutchmed News

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Hutchmed shares boosted by lung cancer data
16 October 2024
Japanese approval next for Fruzaqla
24 September 2024
ESMO 2024: What’s coming up?
10 September 2024
