A Hong Kong-headquartered biopharma company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company has advanced 13 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. It has also established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities.

Hutchmed has a GMP standard manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, which produces clinical and commercial supplies of its oncology assets. A new large scale manufacturing facility is being constructed in Shanghai, China.