A San Diego-based biotech that licenses and globally develops novel compounds originated in China, now carrying its lead HDAC inhibitor HBI-8000 through a pivotal Phase III win in advanced melanoma.

Company Overview

A San Diego-based biotech that licenses and globally develops novel compounds originated in China, now carrying its lead HDAC inhibitor HBI-8000 through a pivotal Phase III win in advanced melanoma. HUYABIO International's core thesis is that China's biopharma research base produces clinically credible molecules that are systematically underexploited in Western markets, and that acquiring ex-China rights early, then running rigorous multinational trials, is a faster and lower-cost route to global registration than internal discovery. With HBI-8000 already prescribed to more than 90,000 patients in approved lymphoma indications across China and Japan, the company now enters a pivotal regulatory chapter for its most commercially consequential indication yet.





Headquarters and Global Presence

HUYABIO International is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional offices in Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Ireland, plus eight strategic locations across China. That footprint reflects the model: origination and early science sit in China, while regulatory, clinical, and commercial infrastructure spans the key ex-China markets. The HBI-8000-303 trial enrolled patients across 15 countries, which shows the company can run genuine multinational programs rather than simply repackage Chinese data.





Founding and History

HUYABIO International was founded in 2004 by Mireille Gillings and is a privately held company. The company acquired ex-China rights to tucidinostat (HBI-8000) from Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences in 2006, establishing what became its most advanced program. Japanese regulatory approvals for HBI-8000 in relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma and peripheral T-cell lymphoma followed in June and December 2021, respectively.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Oncology is HUYABIO's primary arena, with particular emphasis on hematologic malignancies and, increasingly, solid tumors including melanoma. The cardiovascular pipeline, targeting atrial fibrillation and post-myocardial infarction injury, is a parallel but earlier-stage effort. The unmet need the company is addressing in melanoma is specific: first-line patients with unresectable or metastatic disease who have not yet received a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor, a population where deepening checkpoint responses through epigenetic priming remains an active clinical question.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's platform is built on identifying and licensing small molecules from Chinese research institutions, then applying Western-standard clinical development to generate globally registerable data. HBI-8000 exemplifies the approach: an oral, selective class I HDAC inhibitor (targeting HDACs 1, 2, 3 and 10) that functions as an epigenetic immunomodulator. Its proposed mechanism in solid tumors is enhancement of tumor immunogenicity, making PD-1 blockade more effective. Beyond HDAC inhibition, the broader oncology portfolio reflects a deliberate push into oncogenic signaling: SHP2, KRAS G12C, MLL1-WDR5, and WEE1 are the targets, each sourced from Chinese originators and brought into HUYABIO's development engine.





Key Pipeline and Programs

HBI-8000 (tucidinostat) is the company's anchor asset, an oral class I HDAC inhibitor selective for HDACs 1, 2, 3 and 10, originally discovered by Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences where it is marketed as Epidaza. In its pivotal Phase III study HBI-8000-303, a randomized double-blind trial in 404 patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma naive to PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, the combination of HBI-8000 plus nivolumab delivered median progression-free survival of 11.7 months versus 7.4 months on nivolumab plus placebo. The trial met its primary endpoint, and the company described the difference as a 58% improvement in progression-free survival. An open-label cohort within HBI-8000-303 also examined the combination in patients with brain metastases, results of which were presented as abstract 1630P in the Annals of Oncology.

HBI-2376 is a SHP2 inhibitor in Phase I development, evaluated in an open-label dose-escalation study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS or EGFR mutations, a population chosen on SHP2's role in RAS-MAPK signaling downstream of those drivers.

HBI-2438 is a KRAS G12C inhibitor also in Phase I for solid tumors, extending the company's coverage of the oncogenic RAS pathway. Earlier-stage programs include HBI-2375, described as a first-in-class MLL1-WDR5 inhibitor in preclinical development for solid tumors and leukemia, and HBI-2448, a WEE1 inhibitor in preclinical development for solid tumors.





Recent Developments

On 14 July 2026, HUYABIO announced positive topline results from HBI-8000-303, its global Phase III trial in first-line advanced melanoma: median progression-free survival of 11.7 months with HBI-8000 plus nivolumab versus 7.4 months on nivolumab plus placebo, meeting the primary endpoint. The topline release did not include a hazard ratio, p-value, objective response rate, or overall survival data. Fuller results are expected at future medical meetings. CEO and Executive Chair Mireille Gillings characterized the outcome as a potential new standard of care addition in first-line melanoma.





Key Personnel

Mireille Gillings, PhD, Hon DSc, serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair. A Canadian-American neurobiologist and entrepreneur, she founded HUYA Bioscience International in 2004 and has led the company's strategy of globalizing China-originating biopharma assets throughout its history. Gloria Lee, MD, PhD, serves as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing clinical development across the oncology and cardiovascular portfolios. Farbod Shojaei, DVM, MSc, PhD, serves as Chief Scientific Officer, leading scientific evaluation and advancement of the pipeline, and Clement Gingras is Chief Operating Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

The most significant partnership underpinning HUYABIO's clinical strategy is its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, announced on 30 March 2021, under which BMS supplies Opdivo (nivolumab) clinical drug for the HBI-8000-303 melanoma trial, with HUYABIO acting as sponsor. For commercialization in Japan and seven additional Asian markets, HUYABIO has appointed Meiji Seika Pharma as exclusive distributor for HBI-8000. The originating license for tucidinostat was acquired from Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences in 2006, and the ongoing relationship with Chipscreen underpins HUYABIO's access to the broader compound portfolio.





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