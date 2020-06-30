Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

hyloris_company

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

A Belgian company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals.

The company began trading on Euronext Brussels, using the ticker symbol HYL, in June 2020, with a total offering size amounting to 61.8 million euros ($69 million), or 71 million euros, assuming the exercise in full of the over-allotment option.

Hyloris intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund the development of its existing portfolio of product candidates, the establishment of a commercial team in the USA for its intravenous cardiovascular portfolio, as well as the expansion of its product pipeline.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Hyloris Pharmaceuticals News

BRIEF—Belgian biopharma begins Brussels trading
29 June 2020
More Hyloris Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze