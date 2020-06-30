Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

The company began trading on Euronext Brussels, using the ticker symbol HYL, in June 2020, with a total offering size amounting to 61.8 million euros ($69 million), or 71 million euros, assuming the exercise in full of the over-allotment option.

Hyloris intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund the development of its existing portfolio of product candidates, the establishment of a commercial team in the USA for its intravenous cardiovascular portfolio, as well as the expansion of its product pipeline.