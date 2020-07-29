Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

iacta_pharma_company

IACTA Pharmaceuticals

An ophthalmic focused pharmaceutical company led by former top executives from one of the leading eye care companies in the world, Allergan.

The California-based company currently has six products in development for major market opportunities. The lead product, IC 265, is ready to enter a Phase II study, with data outcomes expected in mid-2021.

In July 2020, IACTA and Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical (ZKO), a Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company, entered into a definitive license agreement on the licensing of two of the company's products, IC 265 for dry eye and IC 270 for allergic conjunctivitis.

The exclusive license is for ophthalmic indications in China and other countries of Southeast Asia. The agreement will accelerate the development of IC 265 and IC 270 in both China and the USA.

This partnership will allow IACTA to draw on a global data set to accelerate its regulatory approvals in the US market while ZKO brings IACTA-developed compounds to one of the world's fastest-growing markets in China and Southeast Asia.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest IACTA Pharmaceuticals News

BRIEF—IACTA Pharma Novel Dry Eye treatment deal for China and SE Asia
28 July 2020
More IACTA Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze