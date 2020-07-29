IACTA Pharmaceuticals

An ophthalmic focused pharmaceutical company led by former top executives from one of the leading eye care companies in the world, Allergan.

The California-based company currently has six products in development for major market opportunities. The lead product, IC 265, is ready to enter a Phase II study, with data outcomes expected in mid-2021.

In July 2020, IACTA and Zhaoke Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical (ZKO), a Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company, entered into a definitive license agreement on the licensing of two of the company's products, IC 265 for dry eye and IC 270 for allergic conjunctivitis.

The exclusive license is for ophthalmic indications in China and other countries of Southeast Asia. The agreement will accelerate the development of IC 265 and IC 270 in both China and the USA.

This partnership will allow IACTA to draw on a global data set to accelerate its regulatory approvals in the US market while ZKO brings IACTA-developed compounds to one of the world's fastest-growing markets in China and Southeast Asia.