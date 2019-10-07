Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

icosavax_company

Icosavax

A US company developing vaccines against infectious diseases.

Icosavax was founded based on computationally-designed virus-like particle technology, exclusively licensed for a variety of infectious disease indications from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.

The company is advancing its lead candidate IVX-121 into the clinic. IVX-121 targets respiratory syncytial virus, a major cause of viral pneumonia for which no vaccine has been approved in the USA.

A $51 million Series A financing was held in October 2019, led by Qiming Venture Partners USA and joined by Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and NanoDimension, with continuing support from its seed investors.

The funds raised will take IVX-121 into Phase Ib clinical studies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Icosavax News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 15, 2023
17 December 2023
Billion dollar buy could open door to growing RSV market
12 December 2023
Icosavax launches with $51 million financing to advance vaccine candidate
4 October 2019
More Icosavax news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze