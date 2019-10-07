Icosavax was founded based on computationally-designed virus-like particle technology, exclusively licensed for a variety of infectious disease indications from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.

The company is advancing its lead candidate IVX-121 into the clinic. IVX-121 targets respiratory syncytial virus, a major cause of viral pneumonia for which no vaccine has been approved in the USA.

A $51 million Series A financing was held in October 2019, led by Qiming Venture Partners USA and joined by Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and NanoDimension, with continuing support from its seed investors.

The funds raised will take IVX-121 into Phase Ib clinical studies.