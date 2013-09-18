Sunday 24 November 2024

Ignyta is a precision oncology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy to treat cancer patients.

Its goal is to discover, develop and commercialize new drugs that target activated cancer genes and pathways for the customized treatment of cancer. Ignyta pairs each of its product candidate with biomarker-based companion diagnostics designed to identify at a molecular level the patients most likely to benefit from the targeted drugs the company develops.

Latest Ignyta News

Roche plans regulatory filings for promising lung cancer candidate
25 September 2018
Look back at pharma news for the two weeks to December 31
31 December 2017
Roche snaps up cancer drugmaker for $1.7 billion
22 December 2017
'Inbound interest' for Ignyta's taladegib in skin cancer
24 March 2017
