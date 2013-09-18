Ignyta is a precision oncology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy to treat cancer patients.
Its goal is to discover, develop and commercialize new drugs that target activated cancer genes and pathways for the customized treatment of cancer. Ignyta pairs each of its product candidate with biomarker-based companion diagnostics designed to identify at a molecular level the patients most likely to benefit from the targeted drugs the company develops.
