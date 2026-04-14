A pioneer in multimodal AI for precision oncology that integrates imaging, molecular, and clinical data through foundation models and an end-to-end OI Suite platform.

Company Overview

A pioneer in multimodal AI for precision oncology that integrates imaging, molecular, and clinical data through foundation models and an end-to-end OI Suite platform. The company's Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine aims to democratize precision medicine by making clinical trials more responsive and patient journeys more personalized. Imagene AI focuses on advancing translational research and clinical development through AI-driven biomarker discovery and response prediction.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Imagene AI operates with a global footprint, collaborating with top-tier medical centers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company maintains strategic partnerships across international markets to accelerate drug development processes and expand access to precision oncology solutions.





Founding and History

Imagene AI was established as a technology company focused on applying artificial intelligence to precision medicine challenges. The company has positioned itself at the intersection of AI research, clinical oncology, and pharmaceutical development. Key milestones include the development of its proprietary OI Suite platform and the establishment of major pharmaceutical partnerships.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company focuses primarily on precision oncology, with particular emphasis on biomarker discovery and treatment response prediction. Imagene AI addresses the critical need for more accurate therapeutic decision-making in cancer care through multimodal data integration. The platform profiles patients for clinical trials and supports drug development processes across various cancer types.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Imagene AI's core technology centers on its OI Suite, powered by CanvOI and supported by a large-scale multimodal real-world data lake. The platform employs Composite Continuous Scoring methodology to strengthen biomarker-driven decisions. The Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine represents a "living intelligence" system that continuously learns from integrated imaging, molecular, and clinical datasets to improve precision medicine outcomes.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Rather than developing traditional drug candidates, Imagene AI focuses on AI-driven diagnostic and biomarker discovery programs. The company's primary offering is its OI Suite platform, which supports pharmaceutical partners in identifying biomarkers and features that correlate with treatment response. Current applications include antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development programs and response prediction models for various oncology therapeutics.





Key Personnel

The company is led by an interdisciplinary leadership team comprising experts from top institutions in medicine, AI research, software engineering, and regulatory affairs. The leadership structure includes executives responsible for strategic direction, scientific advancement, financial operations, and partnership development.





Strategic Partnerships

Imagene AI has established a significant collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to advance multimodal biomarker discovery in oncology, announced in April 2024. This partnership leverages Imagene's OI Suite and real-world data capabilities to support select antibody drug conjugate development programs. The company maintains collaborations with multiple top-tier medical centers and pharmaceutical companies globally to expand its platform's clinical applications.





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