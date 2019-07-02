Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

imevax-logo

ImevaX

A German biopharmaceutical company focused on combating chronic and nosocomial infections by creating specific vaccines.

The company’s lead candidate IMX101 is a vaccine against Helicobacter pylori, which colonizes the stomach and is the cause of ulcer disease and gastric cancer in humans.

Imevax was set up in 2014. Its pipeline consists of:

  • IMX101: an immune evasion vaccine against Helicobacter pylori

  • IMA101 and 102: a mucosal adjuvant that is  tested in the clinical phase I trial

  • IMD101: a rapid test that is diagnosing Helicobacter pylori infection and pathogenicity.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ImevaX News

ProJect Pharma and TUM-spin-off link on H. pylori vaccine development
2 December 2013
More ImevaX news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze