The company’s lead candidate IMX101 is a vaccine against Helicobacter pylori, which colonizes the stomach and is the cause of ulcer disease and gastric cancer in humans.
Imevax was set up in 2014. Its pipeline consists of:
IMX101: an immune evasion vaccine against Helicobacter pylori
IMA101 and 102: a mucosal adjuvant that is tested in the clinical phase I trial
IMD101: a rapid test that is diagnosing Helicobacter pylori infection and pathogenicity.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze