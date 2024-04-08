The USA-based company is powered by a propietary Clinical Discovery Engine which integrates and analyzes proprietary clinical, epidemiological and patient-derived biomolecular datasets, generated in partnership with the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research, to establish a deeper understanding of IMID diseases.
IMIDomics has identified previously unrecognized targets, six of which have been selected for development within IMIDomics’ active drug pipeline.
