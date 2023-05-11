Sunday 24 November 2024

Immodulon

A late-stage clinical company developing a highly differentiated cancer immunotherapy that primes the patient’s own innate immune system.

The UK-based company is aiming to significantly enhance the efficacy of a broad range of anti-cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Immodulon is developing IMM-101, a heat-killed formulation of the mycobacterium M. obuense, as a broad-spectrum immunomodulatory agent that has promising potential in a range of difficult-to-treat tumours including those considered to be immunologically “cold,” such as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The company has generated promising, positive Phase II data with IMM-101 in pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine. These data show that IMM-101 is safe and effective, prolonging progression-free survival for a sub-group of patients with metastatic disease compared to gemcitabine alone. IMM-101 is due to enter a pivotal pancreatic cancer study.

Latest Immodulon News

Immodulon further strengthens leadership team
26 June 2023
Immodulon appoints CMO
5 June 2023
Experienced trio to guide Immodulon's IMM-101 through late clinical development
10 May 2023
Immodulon links up with myTomorrows over access program
27 June 2019
