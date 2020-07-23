Sunday 24 November 2024

Immunic

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis.

Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York. Its subsidiary, Immunic AG, is based in Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, where the company’s research and development activities are conducted. Additional subsidiaries are located in Halle, Germany, and Melbourne, Australia.

The company is developing three small molecule products: lead development program, IMU-838, is a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect; IMU-935 is an inverse agonist of RORγt; and IMU-856 targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function.

IMU-838 is in Phase II clinical development for COVID-19, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis, with an additional phase 2 trial considered in Crohn’s disease. An investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis is ongoing at the Mayo Clinic.

Jason Tardio adds role at Immunic to impressive CV
9 July 2024
Immunic plunges as IMU-935 trial confounded by high placebo rate
21 October 2022
Safer psoriasis drugs step forward, with more positive news
12 October 2022
Immunic in-licenses research from Goettingen Medical Center
22 September 2021
