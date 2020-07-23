Immunic Therapeutics

A late-stage biotechnology company developing oral small-molecule therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases, led by a multiple sclerosis program in late-stage development. The company’s pipeline also includes an intestinal barrier restoration program and a preclinical gastrointestinal candidate.

Company Overview

Immunic develops orally administered small molecules for chronic neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead asset is positioned for late-stage readouts in relapsing multiple sclerosis, with supporting clinical work in progressive multiple sclerosis.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Immunic is headquartered in New York, with its research and development subsidiary based near Munich, Germany. Clinical development is run through multinational trial networks, particularly in multiple sclerosis.

Founding and History

Immunic’s roots are in Germany (Immunic AG, founded in 2016) and it later became Immunic, Inc., listed on Nasdaq under ticker IMUX. In February 2026, the company announced an oversubscribed private placement designed to finance late-stage MS development and support a shift toward commercial readiness.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Immunic’s disclosed focus areas are:

Neurology: multiple sclerosis (relapsing and progressive forms)

Gastroenterology and related indications: intestinal barrier dysfunction conditions (including celiac disease as the initial clinical proof-of-concept setting) and other GI diseases under evaluation

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Immunic’s pipeline is centered on small-molecule oral therapeutics, including:

Vidofludimus calcium: dual-mechanism profile described by the company as combining Nurr1 activation with DHODH inhibition

IMU-856: a small-molecule modulator targeting SIRT6, aimed at restoring intestinal barrier function and bowel epithelial regeneration

IMU-381: a next-generation gastrointestinal-focused small molecule in preclinical testing

Key Personnel

Dr. Daniel Vitt: Chief Executive Officer and Director (as of the company’s published leadership materials; a CEO search was announced in February 2026 as part of a planned transition toward commercialization)

Jason Tardio: President and Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Andreas Muehler: Chief Medical Officer

Glenn Whaley: Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Hella Kohlhof: Chief Scientific Officer

Inderpal Singh: General Counsel

Patrick Walsh: Chief Business Officer

Werner Gladdines: Chief Development Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Immunic’s recent public disclosures have emphasized financing and execution of internal late-stage programs rather than major new strategic development partnerships. The company has highlighted investor syndicate participation in February 2026 financing tied to its MS strategy and commercial build-out.





