Tuesday 17 February 2026

One To Watch

Immunic Therapeutics

A late-stage biotechnology company developing oral small-molecule therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases, led by a multiple sclerosis program in late-stage development. The company’s pipeline also includes an intestinal barrier restoration program and a preclinical gastrointestinal candidate.

Company Overview

Immunic develops orally administered small molecules for chronic neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead asset is positioned for late-stage readouts in relapsing multiple sclerosis, with supporting clinical work in progressive multiple sclerosis.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Immunic is headquartered in New York, with its research and development subsidiary based near Munich, Germany. Clinical development is run through multinational trial networks, particularly in multiple sclerosis.

Founding and History

Immunic’s roots are in Germany (Immunic AG, founded in 2016) and it later became Immunic, Inc., listed on Nasdaq under ticker IMUX. In February 2026, the company announced an oversubscribed private placement designed to finance late-stage MS development and support a shift toward commercial readiness.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Immunic’s disclosed focus areas are:

  • Neurology: multiple sclerosis (relapsing and progressive forms)
  • Gastroenterology and related indications: intestinal barrier dysfunction conditions (including celiac disease as the initial clinical proof-of-concept setting) and other GI diseases under evaluation

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Immunic’s pipeline is centered on small-molecule oral therapeutics, including:

  • Vidofludimus calcium: dual-mechanism profile described by the company as combining Nurr1 activation with DHODH inhibition
  • IMU-856: a small-molecule modulator targeting SIRT6, aimed at restoring intestinal barrier function and bowel epithelial regeneration
  • IMU-381: a next-generation gastrointestinal-focused small molecule in preclinical testing

Key Personnel

  • Dr. Daniel Vitt: Chief Executive Officer and Director (as of the company’s published leadership materials; a CEO search was announced in February 2026 as part of a planned transition toward commercialization)
  • Jason Tardio: President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Andreas Muehler: Chief Medical Officer
  • Glenn Whaley: Chief Financial Officer
  • Dr. Hella Kohlhof: Chief Scientific Officer
  • Inderpal Singh: General Counsel
  • Patrick Walsh: Chief Business Officer
  • Werner Gladdines: Chief Development Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Immunic’s recent public disclosures have emphasized financing and execution of internal late-stage programs rather than major new strategic development partnerships. The company has highlighted investor syndicate participation in February 2026 financing tied to its MS strategy and commercial build-out.


FAQ Section

Immunic develops orally administered small molecules for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases. The lead program, vidofludimus calcium, is positioned by the company as a first-in-class Nurr1 activator with additional DHODH inhibition, with the development rationale centered on addressing both inflammatory activity and disability progression in multiple sclerosis.

The company’s disclosed clinical focus is multiple sclerosis, alongside gastrointestinal diseases where intestinal barrier dysfunction is implicated. Its GI program has been developed around a mechanism intended to support epithelial regeneration and barrier restoration.

Key disclosed programs include:

  • Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838): in Phase III for relapsing multiple sclerosis; Phase II data disclosed in progressive multiple sclerosis
  • IMU-856: Phase I/Ib completed (healthy volunteers and celiac disease); preparing for further clinical testing
  • IMU-381: preclinical candidate for gastrointestinal diseases

  • February 13, 2026: announced an oversubscribed private placement of up to $400 million (with $200 million upfront and potential additional proceeds). The company linked the financing to completing Phase III ENSURE studies in relapsing MS, preparing for a Phase III program in primary progressive MS later in 2026, and expanding commercial capabilities. The announcement also described leadership and board changes, and a CEO search focused on commercial MS experience.
  • February 4, 2026: announced plans to present additional data from the Phase II CALLIPER study of vidofludimus calcium in progressive MS at the ACTRIMS Forum 2026.
  • January 7, 2026: reported completion of enrollment in both Phase III ENSURE trials in relapsing MS and reiterated expectations for a synchronized top-line readout by end of 2026; reiterated Phase II CALLIPER findings in progressive MS and summarized IP and conference activity.

The company has emphasized two clinical pillars:

  • Relapsing MS: Phase III ENSURE-1 and ENSURE-2 are fully enrolled, with top-line results expected by end of 2026.
  • Progressive MS: Phase II CALLIPER results have been presented by the company as showing effects on disability endpoints, supporting its positioning around disability progression in progressive MS populations.

Key disclosed milestones include:

  • End-of-2026 top-line results from the Phase III ENSURE program in relapsing MS
  • Initiation of a Phase III program in primary progressive MS (timing described as later in 2026)
  • Ongoing scientific disclosure of progressive MS analyses (including additional CALLIPER datasets presented at medical meetings)
  • Program advancement decisions for IMU-856, contingent on the company’s resourcing and/or partnering strategy

Near-term value drivers are concentrated in the MS franchise:

  • Phase III ENSURE outcomes (efficacy, disability-related endpoints, and safety profile) and the resulting Phase III/registration strategy
  • Read-through from progressive MS analyses into Phase III program design (including primary progressive MS)
  • Clarity on the next interventional study for IMU-856 and whether it advances in GI indications, weight management, or a different prioritized path based on the company’s stated post hoc and preclinical observations
Latest Immunic Therapeutics News

Immunic prices private placement of up to $400 million
13 February 2026
MS drug shows promise in progressive cases, despite missed trial goal
1 May 2025
Jason Tardio adds role at Immunic to impressive CV
9 July 2024
Immunic plunges as IMU-935 trial confounded by high placebo rate
21 October 2022
More Immunic Therapeutics news >


