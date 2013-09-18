Immutep is pioneering therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. The company is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders.

This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T-cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

This same drug is also being tested in a Phase II study being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co's anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumors, and in a Phase I trial with Bavencio (avelumab), from Merck KGaA and Pfizer.