An Australian biotech company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease.

Immutep is pioneering therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. The company is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders.

This mechanism plays a vital role in the regulation of the T-cell immune response. Efti is currently in a Phase IIb trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

This same drug is also being tested in a Phase II study being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co's anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in several different solid tumors, and in a Phase I trial with Bavencio (avelumab), from Merck KGaA and Pfizer.

Latest Immutep News

Immutep shares positive new results for eftilagimod
12 July 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 19, 2023
21 May 2023
Immunotherapy combo shows promise in first-line lung cancer trial
17 May 2023
Second clinical trial deal between Immutep, Merck and Pfizer
29 November 2022
