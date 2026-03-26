Immutrin is a private UK biotechnology company developing antibody therapies intended to deplete systemic amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis. Its public messaging centers on a lead antibody program for ATTR cardiomyopathy, with the company arguing that its candidate is differentiated by selectively targeting established amyloid fibrils for removal rather than only slowing new amyloid formation.
The company’s registered office is in Cambridge, United Kingdom, at Cambridge Innovation Capital, 22 Station Road. Publicly available information suggests it is still operating as a UK-centered private biotech rather than as a broadly international commercial organization.
Immutrin was incorporated in England and Wales on September 20, 2019, but it emerged publicly from stealth in March 2026 with a £65 million Series A financing. The company was co-founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital together with Professor Sir Mark Pepys, Sir Gregory Winter, and Professor Daniel Christ, combining amyloidosis biology with antibody engineering expertise.
The company is tightly focused on amyloidosis, particularly ATTR cardiomyopathy, a progressive disease caused by transthyretin amyloid deposition. Immutrin’s pitch is that meaningful clinical improvement may require active removal of pre-existing amyloid deposits, which distinguishes its approach from therapies that primarily suppress amyloid production.
Immutrin is built around antibody therapeutics. Its lead antibody is described as selectively binding amyloid fibrils and triggering a targeted immune response to clear deposits from tissue, positioning the company in the amyloid-depleter category rather than in gene silencing or stabilizer approaches.
The lead asset is an undisclosed antibody program for ATTR cardiomyopathy. As of March 24, 2026, the company said the Series A proceeds would fund the program through clinical proof of concept, which strongly suggests the lead candidate remains in the preclinical-to-early clinical transition stage rather than in late-stage development. The company also notes that the approach could potentially be extended to other forms of amyloidosis, but no additional named pipeline assets are publicly detailed on its site.
Mihriban Tuna is Chief Executive Officer. Tolga Hassan is CFO and COO, and Kin Mei Leung is VP of R&D. Board leadership includes Chair Sef Kurstjens, with investor representation from Frazier Life Sciences, F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, and Cambridge Innovation Capital.
Immutrin appears to be financed and strategically backed by a high-profile investor syndicate rather than shaped around large pharma partnerships at this stage. Its March 2026 Series A was led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, SR One, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Cambridge Enterprise Ventures. The company’s strategic strength today is therefore more about founder pedigree and investor support than about announced commercial alliances.
The central question is whether its amyloid-depleting antibody can show convincing clinical proof of concept in ATTR cardiomyopathy, where the field increasingly sees deposit clearance as important but where competition is also intensifying. Because Immutrin is still private and early, proof-of-mechanism and translational execution matter more than scale right now.
Recent therapies have improved control of amyloid production, but Immutrin argues that they do not adequately remove pre-existing deposits. Its thesis is that directly clearing established fibrils may be critical to restoring organ function and improving longer-term outcomes.
Its differentiation lies in being built specifically around an antibody designed to selectively and exclusively bind established amyloid fibrils and promote their removal. That makes it a more targeted depleter strategy than approaches focused mainly on upstream suppression of transthyretin production or stabilization of the transthyretin protein.
ATTR cardiomyopathy is a serious and progressive form of amyloidosis with major unmet need, especially in patients who already carry substantial amyloid burden in the heart. That makes it a logical first indication for a therapy designed to remove existing deposits.
Immutrin is a private preclinical or very early clinical-stage biotech. Public materials say its new financing will take the lead program through clinical proof of concept, which indicates the major value inflection is still ahead rather than already established.
The main watchpoints are disclosure of the lead antibody’s identity and data package, progress into the clinic, any evidence that amyloid clearance translates into functional benefit, and whether Immutrin can stand out in a more crowded ATTR landscape. The caliber of its Series A syndicate is a positive signal, but the company still needs human proof of concept.
The pipeline is defined primarily by amyloidosis, especially transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, with broader relevance to systemic amyloid diseases if the company’s amyloid-depleting antibody approach proves transferable across indications.
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