A UK private biotechnology company, Immutrin is developing next-generation antibody therapy designed to remove established amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis, with its lead program aimed at ATTR cardiomyopathy.

Company Overview

Immutrin is a private UK biotechnology company developing antibody therapies intended to deplete systemic amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis. Its public messaging centers on a lead antibody program for ATTR cardiomyopathy, with the company arguing that its candidate is differentiated by selectively targeting established amyloid fibrils for removal rather than only slowing new amyloid formation.





Headquarters and Global Presence

The company’s registered office is in Cambridge, United Kingdom, at Cambridge Innovation Capital, 22 Station Road. Publicly available information suggests it is still operating as a UK-centered private biotech rather than as a broadly international commercial organization.





Founding and History

Immutrin was incorporated in England and Wales on September 20, 2019, but it emerged publicly from stealth in March 2026 with a £65 million Series A financing. The company was co-founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital together with Professor Sir Mark Pepys, Sir Gregory Winter, and Professor Daniel Christ, combining amyloidosis biology with antibody engineering expertise.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company is tightly focused on amyloidosis, particularly ATTR cardiomyopathy, a progressive disease caused by transthyretin amyloid deposition. Immutrin’s pitch is that meaningful clinical improvement may require active removal of pre-existing amyloid deposits, which distinguishes its approach from therapies that primarily suppress amyloid production.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Immutrin is built around antibody therapeutics. Its lead antibody is described as selectively binding amyloid fibrils and triggering a targeted immune response to clear deposits from tissue, positioning the company in the amyloid-depleter category rather than in gene silencing or stabilizer approaches.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The lead asset is an undisclosed antibody program for ATTR cardiomyopathy. As of March 24, 2026, the company said the Series A proceeds would fund the program through clinical proof of concept, which strongly suggests the lead candidate remains in the preclinical-to-early clinical transition stage rather than in late-stage development. The company also notes that the approach could potentially be extended to other forms of amyloidosis, but no additional named pipeline assets are publicly detailed on its site.





Key Personnel

Mihriban Tuna is Chief Executive Officer. Tolga Hassan is CFO and COO, and Kin Mei Leung is VP of R&D. Board leadership includes Chair Sef Kurstjens, with investor representation from Frazier Life Sciences, F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, and Cambridge Innovation Capital.





Strategic Partnerships

Immutrin appears to be financed and strategically backed by a high-profile investor syndicate rather than shaped around large pharma partnerships at this stage. Its March 2026 Series A was led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, SR One, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Cambridge Enterprise Ventures. The company’s strategic strength today is therefore more about founder pedigree and investor support than about announced commercial alliances.





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