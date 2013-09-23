A global biopharmaceutical company with a specialty-care profile anchored by hematology and oncology, alongside a growing inflammation and autoimmunity franchise. Incyte’s commercial base is led by ruxolitinib across oral and topical formulations, supported by an expanding oncology portfolio in the US and internationally.
Company Overview
Incyte develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases, with three core franchises: hematology, oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity.
The company combines long-lived hematology revenues with an active oncology pipeline and a second commercial engine in dermatology and immune-mediated disease.
Headquarters and Global Presence
Incyte is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
The company operates across North America and multiple international markets, with commercial and medical infrastructure in Europe and other regions.
Founding and History
Incyte was founded in 1991 and evolved from a discovery-focused biotech into a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharma.
Its modern profile was shaped by the development and launch of ruxolitinib, followed by expansion into dermatology, oncology immunotherapy, and partnered hematology assets.
Therapy Areas and Focus
Incyte’s core focus areas are:
- Hematology, centered on myeloproliferative neoplasms and transplant-related complications
- Oncology, spanning targeted therapy and immuno-oncology
- Inflammation and autoimmunity, with dermatology as the most established commercial segment
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Incyte is modality-diverse rather than platform-branded. Its portfolio includes:
- Small molecules, including JAK inhibition and targeted kinase inhibition
- Biologics, including PD-1 immunotherapy and antibody programs in immune-mediated disease
- Lifecycle expansion across formulations, indications, and geographies
Key Personnel
- Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Steven H. Stein, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
- Richard Hoffman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel
- Lee Heeson, Executive Vice President, Head of Incyte International
- David Gardner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
Strategic Partnerships
Incyte uses partnerships to broaden geographic reach and speed development where it adds leverage.
Notable collaboration types include:
- regional commercialization structures for ruxolitinib outside the US
- co-development and shared economics in selected hematology and oncology programs
FAQ Section
Incyte is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on hematology and oncology, with a growing franchise in inflammation and autoimmunity. The strategy is to sustain core hematology revenues while scaling dermatology and expanding oncology through both internal programs and selective partnering.
The company prioritizes hematology and oncology as its historic core, while treating inflammation and autoimmunity as a second engine. Dermatology is the clearest commercial expression of that expansion, with additional immune-mediated development programs positioned for growth.
Key marketed medicines include:
- Jakafi, an oral JAK inhibitor franchise in hematology and related settings
- Opzelura, topical ruxolitinib in dermatology indications
- Pemazyre, a targeted oncology therapy
- Zynyz, a PD-1 immunotherapy in oncology
- Niktimvo, an antibody therapy in chronic graft-versus-host disease
- regional portfolio products in international markets, including certain hematology and oncology brands
Ruxolitinib underpins Incyte’s largest and most durable commercial platform. The company has extended value through indication expansion, long-term specialist adoption, and formulation diversification, creating both hematology depth and dermatology breadth.
Incyte’s oncology business combines targeted therapies and immuno-oncology. The practical focus is on building durable franchises where the company can compete on differentiation, label expansion, and combination strategies, rather than operating as a broad, undifferentiated oncology generalist.
The main watchpoints are execution-led:
- sustaining growth as core hematology products mature
- maintaining differentiation and access for Opzelura in competitive dermatology markets
- converting oncology assets into durable, multi-indication franchises
- advancing pipeline programs through Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III with clear endpoints and commercial logic
The milestones that matter are:
- continued uptake and label expansion where clinically justified across the commercial portfolio
- progression of late-stage pipeline candidates with credible registration paths
- evidence that inflammation and autoimmunity can grow into a durable second franchise alongside hematology and oncology
