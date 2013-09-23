A global biopharmaceutical company with a specialty-care profile anchored by hematology and oncology, alongside a growing inflammation and autoimmunity franchise. Incyte’s commercial base is led by ruxolitinib across oral and topical formulations, supported by an expanding oncology portfolio in the US and internationally.

Company Overview

Incyte develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases, with three core franchises: hematology, oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity.

The company combines long-lived hematology revenues with an active oncology pipeline and a second commercial engine in dermatology and immune-mediated disease.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Incyte is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company operates across North America and multiple international markets, with commercial and medical infrastructure in Europe and other regions.





Founding and History

Incyte was founded in 1991 and evolved from a discovery-focused biotech into a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharma.

Its modern profile was shaped by the development and launch of ruxolitinib, followed by expansion into dermatology, oncology immunotherapy, and partnered hematology assets.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Incyte’s core focus areas are:

Hematology, centered on myeloproliferative neoplasms and transplant-related complications

Oncology, spanning targeted therapy and immuno-oncology

Inflammation and autoimmunity, with dermatology as the most established commercial segment





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Incyte is modality-diverse rather than platform-branded. Its portfolio includes:

Small molecules, including JAK inhibition and targeted kinase inhibition

Biologics, including PD-1 immunotherapy and antibody programs in immune-mediated disease

Lifecycle expansion across formulations, indications, and geographies





Key Personnel

Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven H. Stein, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Richard Hoffman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Lee Heeson, Executive Vice President, Head of Incyte International

David Gardner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Incyte uses partnerships to broaden geographic reach and speed development where it adds leverage.

Notable collaboration types include:

regional commercialization structures for ruxolitinib outside the US

co-development and shared economics in selected hematology and oncology programs





FAQ Section