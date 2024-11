US genetic database firm Incyte Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.

US genetic database firm Incyte Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INCY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.

In late 2011, it received its first US Food and Drug Administration approval for Jakafi (ruxolitinib), a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor, for myleofibrosis.

It has compounds in the pipeline for oncology including pancreatic cancer, solid tumors, ovarian cancer, metastatic melanoma and others, and in the inflammation pipeline for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.