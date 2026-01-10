InduPro Therapeutics

InduPro was established to develop protein therapeutics built around proximity biology on the cell surface. In June 2024, the company announced an 85 million dollar Series A financing and appointed Prakash Raman as chief executive officer. In December 2025, InduPro announced a strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi. In January 2026, InduPro announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly focused on multispecific oncology therapeutics.
InduPro is developing programs in two therapeutic areas:
InduPro’s platform is built around mapping and exploiting cell-surface proximity relationships. The company describes a proximity-guided approach that identifies co-target pairs based on spatial co-localization, including tumor associated proximity antigens and tumor associated antigens. The development output is antibody-based therapeutics, including:
The company also states it uses proprietary AI and machine learning to support target pairing and candidate design.
Prakash Raman serves as chief executive officer. The company has disclosed senior scientific and technical leadership across biologics discovery and protein sciences, alongside a business development function led at the chief business officer level.
InduPro has used collaborations to expand and fund platform output. Recent transactions include:
InduPro’s platform applies proximity biology to cell-surface proteins, using spatial co-localization to select target pairs and design antibody-based therapeutics intended to improve selectivity versus single-target approaches.
The company’s disclosed focus areas are oncology and autoimmune disease.
InduPro describes a preclinical pipeline of bispecific and multispecific antibody programs, including ADC and T cell engager applications, built from proximity-defined co-target pairs. The company has not positioned named clinical-stage assets as of its most recent public updates.
In January 2026, InduPro announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly to develop multispecific oncology therapeutics. In December 2025, InduPro announced a strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi focused on advancing a bispecific program for autoimmune disorders.
InduPro’s public disclosures are focused on platform strategy, partnering activity, and preclinical pipeline build. The company has not reported human clinical datasets in its recent public communications.
Near-term milestones are centered on advancing internal discovery programs toward development candidate selection and IND-enabling work, alongside execution of partnered research programs under the Sanofi and Lilly collaborations.
InduPro is led by a chief executive officer appointed in 2024, supported by senior leaders in biologics discovery, protein sciences, and business development, reflecting an organization structured to translate platform discovery into antibody-based development candidates and partner-enabled programs.
