Saturday 10 January 2026

One To Watch

InduPro Therapeutics

A privately held biotechnology company with operations in the United States, with an established presence in Seattle, Washington and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is building a discovery and preclinical development organization focused on antibody-based therapeutics.

Founding and History

InduPro was established to develop protein therapeutics built around proximity biology on the cell surface. In June 2024, the company announced an 85 million dollar Series A financing and appointed Prakash Raman as chief executive officer. In December 2025, InduPro announced a strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi. In January 2026, InduPro announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly focused on multispecific oncology therapeutics.

Therapy Areas and Focus

InduPro is developing programs in two therapeutic areas:

  • Oncology, with a focus on improving tumor selectivity by pairing cell-surface targets that co-localize in tumor microenvironments
  • Autoimmune disease, where the company is advancing bispecific approaches intended to achieve pathway modulation with improved tissue or cell-type selectivity

Technology Platforms and Modalities

InduPro’s platform is built around mapping and exploiting cell-surface proximity relationships. The company describes a proximity-guided approach that identifies co-target pairs based on spatial co-localization, including tumor associated proximity antigens and tumor associated antigens. The development output is antibody-based therapeutics, including:

  • Bispecific and multispecific antibodies
  • Antibody-drug conjugates
  • T cell engager formats

The company also states it uses proprietary AI and machine learning to support target pairing and candidate design.

Key Personnel

Prakash Raman serves as chief executive officer. The company has disclosed senior scientific and technical leadership across biologics discovery and protein sciences, alongside a business development function led at the chief business officer level.

Strategic Partnerships

InduPro has used collaborations to expand and fund platform output. Recent transactions include:

  • A December 2025 strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi to advance a bispecific program in autoimmune disorders
  • A January 2026 collaboration with Lilly to develop bi- and trispecific oncology therapeutics using InduPro’s proximity-guided platform


FAQ Section

InduPro’s platform applies proximity biology to cell-surface proteins, using spatial co-localization to select target pairs and design antibody-based therapeutics intended to improve selectivity versus single-target approaches.

The company’s disclosed focus areas are oncology and autoimmune disease.

InduPro describes a preclinical pipeline of bispecific and multispecific antibody programs, including ADC and T cell engager applications, built from proximity-defined co-target pairs. The company has not positioned named clinical-stage assets as of its most recent public updates.

In January 2026, InduPro announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly to develop multispecific oncology therapeutics. In December 2025, InduPro announced a strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi focused on advancing a bispecific program for autoimmune disorders.

InduPro’s public disclosures are focused on platform strategy, partnering activity, and preclinical pipeline build. The company has not reported human clinical datasets in its recent public communications.

Near-term milestones are centered on advancing internal discovery programs toward development candidate selection and IND-enabling work, alongside execution of partnered research programs under the Sanofi and Lilly collaborations.

InduPro is led by a chief executive officer appointed in 2024, supported by senior leaders in biologics discovery, protein sciences, and business development, reflecting an organization structured to translate platform discovery into antibody-based development candidates and partner-enabled programs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest InduPro Therapeutics News

InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
More InduPro Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA setback for Aquestive Thera’s Anaphylm
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze