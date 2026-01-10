InduPro Therapeutics

A privately held biotechnology company with operations in the United States, with an established presence in Seattle, Washington and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is building a discovery and preclinical development organization focused on antibody-based therapeutics.

Founding and History

InduPro was established to develop protein therapeutics built around proximity biology on the cell surface. In June 2024, the company announced an 85 million dollar Series A financing and appointed Prakash Raman as chief executive officer. In December 2025, InduPro announced a strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi. In January 2026, InduPro announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly focused on multispecific oncology therapeutics.

Therapy Areas and Focus

InduPro is developing programs in two therapeutic areas:

Oncology, with a focus on improving tumor selectivity by pairing cell-surface targets that co-localize in tumor microenvironments

Autoimmune disease, where the company is advancing bispecific approaches intended to achieve pathway modulation with improved tissue or cell-type selectivity

Technology Platforms and Modalities

InduPro’s platform is built around mapping and exploiting cell-surface proximity relationships. The company describes a proximity-guided approach that identifies co-target pairs based on spatial co-localization, including tumor associated proximity antigens and tumor associated antigens. The development output is antibody-based therapeutics, including:

Bispecific and multispecific antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

T cell engager formats

The company also states it uses proprietary AI and machine learning to support target pairing and candidate design.

Key Personnel

Prakash Raman serves as chief executive officer. The company has disclosed senior scientific and technical leadership across biologics discovery and protein sciences, alongside a business development function led at the chief business officer level.

Strategic Partnerships

InduPro has used collaborations to expand and fund platform output. Recent transactions include:

A December 2025 strategic investment and research collaboration with Sanofi to advance a bispecific program in autoimmune disorders

A January 2026 collaboration with Lilly to develop bi- and trispecific oncology therapeutics using InduPro’s proximity-guided platform





