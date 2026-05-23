Company Overview

A UK clinical-stage anti-infectives biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting antimicrobial resistance and WHO critical-priority bacterial pathogens, with a lead anti-virulence monoclonal antibody in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Operating under the brand InfexTx, the company acquires, develops, and licenses drugs against pathogens designated critical-priority by the WHO. Formerly known as The AMR Centre, Infex has evolved its model beyond pure AMR advocacy into a dedicated drug-development operation. Its pipeline spans monoclonal antibodies, beta-lactamase inhibitors, and first-in-class small-molecule programs targeting Gram-negative bacterial infections.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Infex Therapeutics is headquartered at Alderley Park in Macclesfield, England, a life sciences campus that serves as its primary research and operational base. The company maintains academic partnerships that extend its scientific reach into continental Europe, including a collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen in Germany.





Founding and History

Infex Therapeutics was incorporated on 5 February 2016 as UK company number 09990238, emerging from The AMR Centre with a mandate to translate anti-infective science into clinical-stage assets. The company in-licensed its lead programme, RESP-X, from Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi, anchoring its pipeline around a validated anti-virulence mechanism. In May 2026, Infex secured £4.3 million in new funding to advance its portfolio of anti-infective programs against drug-resistant infections.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Infex is focused exclusively on bacterial infectious diseases, with particular emphasis on drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens that the WHO identifies as critical priorities for new treatment development. Its lead indication, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, represents a patient population with chronic high exacerbation burden and very limited approved therapeutic options. MET-X targets metallo-beta-lactamase-producing Enterobacterales, organisms responsible for a growing proportion of untreatable hospital-acquired infections globally. The BamA program extends the company's reach into entirely novel bacterial outer-membrane targets with broad-spectrum potential.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Infex employs an anti-virulence strategy with its lead asset, deploying a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody to neutralize the Type III Secretion System (T3SS) of Pseudomonas aeruginosa rather than killing the bacterium directly. This anti-virulence approach is designed to reduce exacerbation frequency and lung damage in chronically colonized patients while minimizing selection pressure for resistance. MET-X represents a complementary small-molecule strategy, inhibiting metallo-beta-lactamases to restore the activity of carbapenem antibiotics against resistant Enterobacterales. The BamA inhibitor program targets the essential beta-barrel assembly machinery of Gram-negative outer membranes, a structurally novel mechanism with no approved precedent.





Key Pipeline and Programs

RESP-X (INFEX702) is the company's lead asset: a first-in-class humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting PcrV, the tip protein of the Type III Secretion System of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It was in-licensed from Shionogi and is being developed for NCFB patients chronically colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. RESP-X has completed a Phase IIa study, with positive results reported at the American Thoracic Society 2026 conference in Orlando. The study met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability with no severe treatment-emergent adverse events, no infusion reactions, no patient withdrawals, and no anti-drug antibodies detected. Secondary endpoints confirmed no immunogenicity, favorable pharmacokinetics, and lung deposition data supporting convenient quarterly IV dosing. Patients colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa experienced fewer exacerbations across the 180-day study period compared with their preceding 12-month history. MET-X is a broad-spectrum metallo-beta-lactamase inhibitor targeting drug-resistant Gram-negative Enterobacterales, currently in earlier development. The BamA inhibitor program, developed in collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen and supported by PACE funding, is targeting a first-in-class mechanism in preclinical exploration.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Infex reported positive Phase IIa primary and secondary results for RESP-X at ATS 2026 in Orlando, representing a material de-risking milestone for the anti-virulence antibody program. Simultaneously, the company secured £4.3 million in new funding to advance its anti-infective pipeline. Following the Phase IIa readout, Infex has announced plans to engage regulators on the design of a next-phase efficacy study of RESP-X in Pseudomonas aeruginosa-colonized NCFB patients.





Key Personnel

Dr. Peter Jackson serves as Chief Executive Officer of Infex Therapeutics, leading the company's strategy to advance its anti-infective pipeline from clinical proof-of-concept through to licensing and partnership. Jackson has guided the organization through its transition from The AMR Centre's advocacy-oriented model into a clinical-stage drug developer with a focused pipeline in high-unmet-need bacterial infections.





Strategic Partnerships

Infex in-licensed RESP-X from Shionogi, Japan's specialist anti-infective pharmaceutical company, anchoring the lead program on a clinically validated antibody scaffold. The BamA inhibitor program is being advanced in collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen, supported by PACE (Providing AMR Clinical Evidence) program funding. Infex's broader model is built around acquiring, developing, and out-licensing assets, positioning the company as a deal-driven developer rather than a commercial-stage operator.





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