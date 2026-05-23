A UK clinical-stage anti-infectives biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting antimicrobial resistance and WHO critical-priority bacterial pathogens, with a lead anti-virulence monoclonal antibody in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Operating under the brand InfexTx, the company acquires, develops, and licenses drugs against pathogens designated critical-priority by the WHO. Formerly known as The AMR Centre, Infex has evolved its model beyond pure AMR advocacy into a dedicated drug-development operation. Its pipeline spans monoclonal antibodies, beta-lactamase inhibitors, and first-in-class small-molecule programs targeting Gram-negative bacterial infections.
Infex Therapeutics is headquartered at Alderley Park in Macclesfield, England, a life sciences campus that serves as its primary research and operational base. The company maintains academic partnerships that extend its scientific reach into continental Europe, including a collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen in Germany.
Infex Therapeutics was incorporated on 5 February 2016 as UK company number 09990238, emerging from The AMR Centre with a mandate to translate anti-infective science into clinical-stage assets. The company in-licensed its lead programme, RESP-X, from Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi, anchoring its pipeline around a validated anti-virulence mechanism. In May 2026, Infex secured £4.3 million in new funding to advance its portfolio of anti-infective programs against drug-resistant infections.
Infex is focused exclusively on bacterial infectious diseases, with particular emphasis on drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens that the WHO identifies as critical priorities for new treatment development. Its lead indication, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, represents a patient population with chronic high exacerbation burden and very limited approved therapeutic options. MET-X targets metallo-beta-lactamase-producing Enterobacterales, organisms responsible for a growing proportion of untreatable hospital-acquired infections globally. The BamA program extends the company's reach into entirely novel bacterial outer-membrane targets with broad-spectrum potential.
Infex employs an anti-virulence strategy with its lead asset, deploying a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody to neutralize the Type III Secretion System (T3SS) of Pseudomonas aeruginosa rather than killing the bacterium directly. This anti-virulence approach is designed to reduce exacerbation frequency and lung damage in chronically colonized patients while minimizing selection pressure for resistance. MET-X represents a complementary small-molecule strategy, inhibiting metallo-beta-lactamases to restore the activity of carbapenem antibiotics against resistant Enterobacterales. The BamA inhibitor program targets the essential beta-barrel assembly machinery of Gram-negative outer membranes, a structurally novel mechanism with no approved precedent.
RESP-X (INFEX702) is the company's lead asset: a first-in-class humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting PcrV, the tip protein of the Type III Secretion System of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It was in-licensed from Shionogi and is being developed for NCFB patients chronically colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. RESP-X has completed a Phase IIa study, with positive results reported at the American Thoracic Society 2026 conference in Orlando. The study met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability with no severe treatment-emergent adverse events, no infusion reactions, no patient withdrawals, and no anti-drug antibodies detected. Secondary endpoints confirmed no immunogenicity, favorable pharmacokinetics, and lung deposition data supporting convenient quarterly IV dosing. Patients colonized with Pseudomonas aeruginosa experienced fewer exacerbations across the 180-day study period compared with their preceding 12-month history. MET-X is a broad-spectrum metallo-beta-lactamase inhibitor targeting drug-resistant Gram-negative Enterobacterales, currently in earlier development. The BamA inhibitor program, developed in collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen and supported by PACE funding, is targeting a first-in-class mechanism in preclinical exploration.
In May 2026, Infex reported positive Phase IIa primary and secondary results for RESP-X at ATS 2026 in Orlando, representing a material de-risking milestone for the anti-virulence antibody program. Simultaneously, the company secured £4.3 million in new funding to advance its anti-infective pipeline. Following the Phase IIa readout, Infex has announced plans to engage regulators on the design of a next-phase efficacy study of RESP-X in Pseudomonas aeruginosa-colonized NCFB patients.
Dr. Peter Jackson serves as Chief Executive Officer of Infex Therapeutics, leading the company's strategy to advance its anti-infective pipeline from clinical proof-of-concept through to licensing and partnership. Jackson has guided the organization through its transition from The AMR Centre's advocacy-oriented model into a clinical-stage drug developer with a focused pipeline in high-unmet-need bacterial infections.
Infex in-licensed RESP-X from Shionogi, Japan's specialist anti-infective pharmaceutical company, anchoring the lead program on a clinically validated antibody scaffold. The BamA inhibitor program is being advanced in collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen, supported by PACE (Providing AMR Clinical Evidence) program funding. Infex's broader model is built around acquiring, developing, and out-licensing assets, positioning the company as a deal-driven developer rather than a commercial-stage operator.
Infex operates as a clinical-stage acquirer and developer of anti-infective assets, in-licensing scientifically validated compounds, advancing them through proof-of-concept trials, and positioning them for licensing or partnership deals with larger pharmaceutical companies. The model is asset-light relative to a fully integrated biotech: Infex brings clinical, regulatory, and AMR expertise to assets that originate from academic or industrial partners. With RESP-X now through Phase IIa with a clean safety profile, the company is entering the highest-value stage of the out-licensing cycle for this asset.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa chronically colonizes a significant proportion of NCFB patients and drives recurrent pulmonary exacerbations through its secretion of cytotoxins delivered via the Type III Secretion System; blocking PcrV, the T3SS tip protein, neutralizes this toxin-injection mechanism without killing the bacterium. Because RESP-X does not exert antibiotic selective pressure, it is unlikely to drive resistance in the same way conventional antimicrobials do. This anti-virulence rationale is especially important in a population where long-term, repeat dosing is anticipated and antibiotic stewardship considerations are paramount.
RESP-X's Phase IIa pharmacokinetic and lung deposition data support dosing just four times per year by IV infusion, a major convenience advantage over daily inhaled or oral regimens common in chronic respiratory management. The absence of infusion reactions and zero immunogenicity in the Phase IIa study further strengthen the tolerability case for a long-term, repeat-dose prophylactic strategy. This dosing profile is likely to be commercially attractive to any partner developing a disease-management program for NCFB, a condition requiring chronic intervention.
The Phase IIa study met its primary objective: RESP-X demonstrated a clean safety and tolerability profile with no severe or life-threatening treatment-emergent adverse events attributed to the drug, no infusion reactions, no patient withdrawals, and no anti-drug antibodies detected over the 180-day study period. Secondary objectives were also met, including favorable pharmacokinetics and lung deposition data consistent with quarterly dosing. Pseudomonas aeruginosa-positive NCFB patients experienced fewer exacerbations during the study compared with their own 12-month pre-study history, providing early clinical signal ahead of a planned efficacy-focused next-phase study.
Infex's pipeline is focused entirely on drug-resistant bacterial infections, spanning respiratory, hospital-acquired, and systemic Gram-negative infections. MET-X addresses carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales by inhibiting metallo-beta-lactamases, enzymes that inactivate last-resort antibiotics and for which no approved inhibitor currently exists. The BamA program targets a structurally novel outer-membrane assembly pathway in Gram-negative bacteria, representing an entirely new class of potential antibiotic with inherently broad-spectrum activity.
Infex is at a pivotal transition point: RESP-X has cleared Phase IIa with positive results and the company is preparing to engage regulatory authorities on the design of a next-phase efficacy study in Pseudomonas aeruginosa-colonized NCFB patients. MET-X and the BamA program are at earlier stages, with BamA still in preclinical development supported by PACE funding. The £4.3 million raised in May 2026 is expected to fund pipeline advancement, regulatory engagement, and the groundwork for potential partnership discussions around RESP-X.
Infex enters a critical phase following its Phase IIa readout, with several key catalysts and execution risks to monitor:
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