Infinitopes was incorporated in 2021 and was built around research originating from Oxford and Cancer Research UK-linked innovation channels. The company moved into clinical-stage development with UK regulatory clearance for its first-in-human study and has financed platform and pipeline build through seed rounds, including a seed round led in 2024 and an expanded seed close announced in January 2026, taking total seed financing to about $35 million.
Infinitopes is focused on oncology, developing off-the-shelf cancer vaccines for solid tumors. The initial clinical focus is early-stage, surgically treated disease settings where reducing recurrence risk is a primary objective.
Infinitopes combines two core elements:
Lead program:
ITOP1, an off-the-shelf precision cancer vaccine. The company’s first clinical study evaluates ITOP1 in resectable oesophageal adenocarcinoma (VISTA), a Phase I/IIa trial.
Jonathan Kwok, Chief Executive Officer
Infinitopes positions itself as an integrated platform company with strong ties to the UK cancer research ecosystem. Its disclosed external relationships have included support and alignment with Cancer Research UK-related innovation entities and academic-linked infrastructure in Oxford, alongside a syndicate of specialist life science investors.
Infinitopes develops off-the-shelf cancer vaccines built from a precision antigen discovery platform paired with vaccine vectors designed to generate durable cellular immune responses. The operating focus is selecting antigens with a higher likelihood of clinical translation and pairing them with delivery systems intended to sustain anti-tumor immunity.
Infinitopes is oncology-focused, developing vaccines for solid tumors. The company’s initial clinical entry is in oesophageal adenocarcinoma, with platform expansion intended to support additional solid tumor indications over time.
ITOP1 is the lead program and is being evaluated in VISTA, a Phase I/IIa study in resectable oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The company also describes a broader discovery pipeline generated by its Precision Immunomics platform, with additional targets and indications expected to move forward as the platform scales.
January 2026: Infinitopes announced a second close of its seed financing, adding $15.4 million and bringing total seed funding to about $35 million, positioned to accelerate clinical development of its lead precision cancer vaccine. Infinitopes also announced a seed financing round in 2024 led by Octopus Ventures to expand its discovery platform and support clinical entry for ITOP1.
Public disclosures to date have emphasized regulatory clearance and trial initiation for ITOP1 rather than mature clinical outcomes. The company has presented preclinical and translational work supporting antigen selection and vaccine design, with initial human safety, tolerability, and immune-response data expected to come from the Phase I/IIa study.
A key recent regulatory milestone was UK clinical authorization for the first-in-human evaluation of ITOP1. Near-term milestones are execution-driven: enrolling and dosing in the Phase I/IIa study, generating safety and immunogenicity data, and using those results to define next-stage development and indication expansion.
Infinitopes is led by an experienced biotech executive team aligned to translational immuno-oncology development. The organization is structured to integrate discovery, vector engineering, and early clinical execution, reflecting a strategy of advancing platform-derived vaccines through defined clinical inflection points.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze