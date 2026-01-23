An Oxford, UK-based cancer vaccine biotechnology company. It operates as an integrated R&D organization combining antigen discovery and vaccine vector development, with clinical activities run through UK trial infrastructure and academic-linked networks.

Founding and History

Infinitopes was incorporated in 2021 and was built around research originating from Oxford and Cancer Research UK-linked innovation channels. The company moved into clinical-stage development with UK regulatory clearance for its first-in-human study and has financed platform and pipeline build through seed rounds, including a seed round led in 2024 and an expanded seed close announced in January 2026, taking total seed financing to about $35 million.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Infinitopes is focused on oncology, developing off-the-shelf cancer vaccines for solid tumors. The initial clinical focus is early-stage, surgically treated disease settings where reducing recurrence risk is a primary objective.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Infinitopes combines two core elements:

Precision antigen discovery (Precision Immunomics), designed to identify tumor antigens most likely to generate durable anti-tumor immune responses

High-efficiency vaccine vector systems intended to drive robust, long-lived cellular immunity

Lead program:

ITOP1, an off-the-shelf precision cancer vaccine. The company’s first clinical study evaluates ITOP1 in resectable oesophageal adenocarcinoma (VISTA), a Phase I/IIa trial.

Key Personnel

Jonathan Kwok, Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Infinitopes positions itself as an integrated platform company with strong ties to the UK cancer research ecosystem. Its disclosed external relationships have included support and alignment with Cancer Research UK-related innovation entities and academic-linked infrastructure in Oxford, alongside a syndicate of specialist life science investors.





