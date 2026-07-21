InnoCare Pharma

A commercial-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical company pursuing BTK and TYK2 inhibition across oncology and autoimmune disease, with three approved drugs and a pipeline generating a string of positive Phase III readouts in mid-2026.

Company Overview

A commercial-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical company pursuing BTK and TYK2 inhibition across oncology and autoimmune disease, with three approved drugs and a pipeline generating a string of positive Phase III readouts in mid-2026. InnoCare (HKEX: 9969; SSE: 688428) discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for cancers and autoimmune diseases, with three approved products — orelabrutinib, tafasitamab, and zurletrectinib — already on market. Beyond its approved assets, the company has more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development and multiple preclinical programs. The pace of clinical catalysts in the first half of 2026 marks a decisive transition from emerging China biotech to multi-franchise commercial operator.





Headquarters and Global Presence

InnoCare is headquartered in Beijing, with branches in Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. This footprint reflects an explicit ambition to operate beyond China's domestic market, with Phase III trials running both in China and globally. The dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange underscores its positioning as a company with access to both international and mainland capital markets.





Founding and History

Dr. Jasmine Cui co-founded InnoCare and continues to serve as Chairwoman and CEO. The company has evolved into a commercial-stage operator with three approved drugs on market, a milestone that distinguishes it from most of its China biotech peers. The inclusion of orelabrutinib in China's National Reimbursement Drug List in 2025 for first-line CLL/SLL marked a commercially significant step in domestic market penetration.





Therapy Areas and Focus

InnoCare operates across two broad therapeutic axes: hematologic and solid tumor oncology, and T-cell-driven autoimmune disease. In oncology, its BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib targets B-cell malignancies including CLL/SLL, while its approved kinase inhibitor zurletrectinib addresses TRK-fusion cancers. The autoimmune franchise — built around both orelabrutinib and soficitinib — spans systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, primary immune thrombocytopenia, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, psoriasis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The breadth of the autoimmune program is notable: few China-origin biotechs have simultaneously pursued this many immune indications with registrational-stage data.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

InnoCare's two principal small-molecule platforms are BTK inhibition, anchored by orelabrutinib, and TYK2 inhibition, anchored by soficitinib (ICP-332). Orelabrutinib is a selective, oral BTK inhibitor that targets the B-cell receptor signaling pathway central to B-cell malignancies and, increasingly, B-cell-driven autoimmune pathologies. Soficitinib is a potent, selective oral TYK2 inhibitor developed specifically for T-cell-related autoimmune disorders, a mechanistic emphasis that positions it alongside deucravacitinib in an emerging class of JAK-pathway agents with a more targeted safety profile than pan-JAK inhibitors. The company's third approved asset, tafasitamab, is a CD19-targeting antibody, broadening the platform mix beyond small molecules.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Orelabrutinib is InnoCare's most advanced and commercially active asset. As a selective BTK inhibitor approved in China for CLL/SLL and on the National Reimbursement Drug List since 2025, its Phase III data published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy in July 2026 showed a hazard ratio of 0.32 for progression-free survival — a 68 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death — alongside a 90.1 percent overall response rate versus 79.2 percent for the control arm in treatment-naive patients. Beyond oncology, the China NMPA accepted an NDA for orelabrutinib in primary immune thrombocytopenia in May 2026 — its first autoimmune NDA — and Phase III registrational trials in systemic lupus erythematosus, primary progressive multiple sclerosis, and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis are underway in China and globally. Phase IIb SLE data presented at EULAR 2026 showed orelabrutinib 75 mg once daily achieving a statistically significant improvement in SLE Response Index-4 versus placebo at Week 48.

Soficitinib (ICP-332) is the TYK2 program and is generating rapid clinical momentum. Its Phase III trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met its primary endpoint with statistical significance in July 2026, with multiple secondary endpoints also achieved. Separately, the Phase II portion of a Phase II/III vitiligo trial met its primary endpoint the following day: at Week 24, facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index improvement reached 38.8 percent for the 80 mg once-daily dose and 41.2 percent for the 120 mg dose, against 2.2 percent for placebo — a margin that makes the signal hard to dismiss. The drug is also in development for psoriasis and chronic spontaneous urticaria, pointing toward a multi-indication oral immunology franchise if regulatory submissions follow the current data momentum.





Recent Developments

The two weeks spanning 14-16 July 2026 were unusually productive: Phase III orelabrutinib CLL/SLL data were published in a peer-reviewed journal, soficitinib's Phase III atopic dermatitis trial met its primary endpoint, and soficitinib's Phase II vitiligo data reported a striking 41.2 percent improvement versus 2.2 percent for placebo. Before that, the May 2026 NDA acceptance for orelabrutinib in primary immune thrombocytopenia marked the drug's first formal regulatory foray into autoimmune disease in China. Phase IIb SLE data for orelabrutinib were presented at EULAR in June 2026, with the company noting accelerating enrollment in the registrational Phase III SLE trial.





Key Personnel

Dr. Jasmine Cui serves as Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO. Her dual role as scientific co-founder and chief executive is consistent with InnoCare's internally driven drug discovery model, and she has led the company through its transition from developer to multi-product commercial operator.





Strategic Partnerships

InnoCare holds commercialization rights to tafasitamab in its markets, reflecting an in-licensing component alongside its proprietary pipeline. The company has not disclosed additional named commercial or development partnerships in the research context for this period. Its registrational Phase III trials running both in China and globally — including in SLE and multiple sclerosis — suggest an infrastructure built to support multi-regional regulatory submissions rather than a China-only commercialization strategy.





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