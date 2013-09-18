Innovent Biologics

A Chinese biopharma company developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, metabolic disorder and other major diseases.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC, clinical development and commercialization capabilities.

Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 35 assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic disorder, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 9 approved products on the market. These include: TYVYT (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA (bevacizumab injection), SULINNO (adalimumab injection), HALPRYZA (rituximab injection), Pemazyre (pemigatinib oral inhibitor), olverembatinib (BCR ABL TKI), Cyramza (ramucirumab), Retsevmo (selpercatinib) and FUCASO (Equecabtagene Autoleucel).

An additional two assets are under NMPA NDA review as of Q3 2023, 6 assets are in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials, and 18 more molecules are in clinical studies.