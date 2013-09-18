Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

innovent-company

Innovent Biologics

A Chinese biopharma company developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, metabolic disorder and other major diseases.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC, clinical development and commercialization capabilities.

Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 35 assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic disorder, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 9 approved products on the market. These include: TYVYT (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA (bevacizumab injection), SULINNO (adalimumab injection), HALPRYZA (rituximab injection), Pemazyre (pemigatinib oral inhibitor), olverembatinib (BCR ABL TKI), Cyramza (ramucirumab), Retsevmo (selpercatinib) and FUCASO (Equecabtagene Autoleucel).

An additional two assets are under NMPA NDA review as of Q3 2023, 6 assets are in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials, and 18 more molecules are in clinical studies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Innovent Biologics News

Innovent partners with ASK to bring new cancer drug to China
8 October 2024
Innovent’s mazdutide bests Trulicity in Phase III trial
12 September 2024
Potential of China’s first KRAS G12C inhibitor Dupert in NSCLC
9 September 2024
Strong Phase III data for new dual action GLP-1 candidate
23 July 2024
More Innovent Biologics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze