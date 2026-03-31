A Stuttgart-based biotechnology software company founded in 2001 and acquired by Yokogawa Electric Corporation in 2021, Insilico Biotechnology develops digital twin technology powered by metabolic network modelling and machine learning to reduce the time, cost, and risk of upstream bioprocess development and biopharmaceutical manufacturing for six of the world's ten largest biopharma companies.

Company Overview

Insilico Biotechnology AG (now operating as Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH) is a German biotechnology software company founded in 2001 in Stuttgart, Germany, specialising in digital twin technology for bioprocess development and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company's software platform uses genome-scale metabolic network models combined with machine learning and data-driven modelling to create predictive simulations of cellular behaviour in bioprocesses. Six of the world's ten largest biopharmaceutical companies use Insilico's digital twins for process development and drug manufacturing. In November 2021, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired all shares of Insilico Biotechnology AG, integrating the company within Yokogawa's life sciences and industrial automation division.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Insilico Biotechnology is headquartered in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, within the BioRegio STERN life sciences cluster. As part of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, the company benefits from the global reach of its Japanese parent, whose operations span process automation, measurement and control, and life sciences across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond. Insilico's bioprocess digital twin solutions are deployed by leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide, providing a global customer footprint that extends well beyond the company's German base.





Founding and History

Insilico Biotechnology was founded in 2001 in Stuttgart, Germany, by researchers with expertise in metabolic engineering, systems biology, and computational bioprocess modelling. The company was established to commercialise advanced metabolic simulation tools for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, addressing a need for more efficient and scientifically rigorous approaches to cell line development and bioprocess optimisation. Over the following two decades, the company built a client base among major biopharmaceutical manufacturers globally. In November 2021, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Insilico Biotechnology to strengthen its capabilities in life sciences digital solutions, particularly for bioprocess and manufacturing applications.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Insilico Biotechnology's focus is on enabling technology rather than therapeutic development. The company serves the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector by providing digital twin software that accelerates the development and optimisation of bioprocesses for producing biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologically derived therapeutics. Its technology is applied across the upstream process development workflow — from cell line selection through culture media and process parameter optimisation — helping manufacturers achieve higher productivity and product quality with reduced reliance on time-consuming and costly physical experimentation.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Insilico Biotechnology's core technology is its bioprocess Digital Twin platform, which combines two complementary approaches. A mechanistic model represents the cell's internal metabolic network based on genomic data, encoding the biochemical reactions and regulatory relationships that govern how cells produce target proteins. A data-driven layer, constructed from real customer process data using machine learning, captures process-specific behaviours and adaptations. The hybrid model can simulate how cells will behave under different bioreactor conditions, enabling virtual experimentation. Applications include early selection of high-performing cell lines, media and feed strategy development, and scale-up prediction for bioreactor processes using bacteria, mammalian cells, and other host organisms.





Key Pipeline and Programs

As a technology and software provider, Insilico Biotechnology does not operate a pharmaceutical pipeline. Its growth strategy is centred on expanding the adoption of its Digital Twin platform among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), and biotech companies. Key application areas include monoclonal antibody production in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, fermentation-based biologics production, and cell line development workflows. The company continues to develop its platform through integration with advanced machine learning methods and expanding compatibility with Yokogawa's broader suite of bioprocess automation and measurement tools, including bioreactors and process analytical technology.





Key Personnel

Klaus Mauch serves as Chief Executive Officer of Insilico Biotechnology, having led the company through its growth and the 2021 acquisition by Yokogawa Electric Corporation. The management team combines expertise in systems biology, metabolic engineering, software development, and life sciences business development. As part of Yokogawa, the leadership team works within the broader context of Yokogawa's life sciences strategy, which aims to integrate digital twin and data analytics capabilities with physical bioprocess equipment and automation systems.





Strategic Partnerships

Insilico Biotechnology's most significant corporate development was its acquisition by Yokogawa Electric Corporation in November 2021. Yokogawa, a global leader in process automation and measurement, acquired Insilico to integrate its bioprocess digital twin capabilities with Yokogawa's hardware and automation offerings for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This combination enables end-to-end solutions for bioprocess development, from in silico modelling to physical process control. Insilico's platform is already deployed by six of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies, providing a strong commercial base from which Yokogawa and Insilico are expanding the digital twin offering to additional manufacturers and applications.





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