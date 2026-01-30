Friday 30 January 2026

Insilico Medicine

A clinical-stage techbio company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional offices across North America, the Middle East, and Asia, including New York, Montréal, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, and Taipei.

Founding and History

Insilico Medicine was founded in 2014 to apply artificial intelligence across drug discovery and development. The company has since evolved from an AI software and services provider into an integrated drug developer, advancing internal assets into human clinical trials while continuing to run partnered discovery programs.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Insilico’s internal pipeline has been built around high-need indications where target identification and molecule design are bottlenecks. Disclosed work spans:

  • Fibrotic diseases (lead focus through idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)
  • Oncology (through multiple partnered and internal discovery efforts)
  • Broader internal discovery activity across inflammatory and metabolic biology, depending on target tractability and partner demand

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Insilico operates an end-to-end AI stack for drug R&D under the Pharma.AI umbrella. Core components are positioned to cover the full workflow:

  • Target discovery and biology interpretation (often referenced through multi-omics and knowledge-graph approaches)
  • Generative chemistry for small-molecule design and optimization
  • Development support tools for clinical planning and probability-of-success modeling

The company’s lead clinical asset is a small-molecule program (INS018_055, also referenced as ISM001-055), a TNIK inhibitor being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.


Key Personnel

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Feng Ren, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director (also listed as CEO in company materials)

Alex Aliper, PhD, President

Strategic Partnerships

Insilico is partnership-active, using collaborations to expand target coverage and fund platform output. Notable counterparties disclosed publicly include:

  • Sanofi (multi-target discovery collaboration)
  • Fosun Pharma (AI-driven discovery collaboration spanning multiple programs)
  • Insilico also continues to position Pharma.AI as a platform available to external partners, alongside its internal development pipeline.


FAQ Section

Insilico combines AI-driven target discovery, generative chemistry, and clinical development support tools into a single workflow intended to shorten the cycle from target hypothesis to development candidate. The company applies this both to partnered programs and to its own internal pipeline.

Insilico is oncology- and fibrosis-led at the pipeline level, with internal and partnered discovery extending into other areas when the company believes AI-enabled biology interpretation and molecule generation can produce differentiated candidates.

The best-defined internal clinical program is INS018_055 (ISM001-055), a small-molecule TNIK inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has reported Phase II results and is positioned for later-stage development. Insilico also discloses a broader internal pipeline that includes additional preclinical programs generated via the Pharma.AI workflow.

Recent milestones have centered on the IPF program and corporate positioning in Boston/Cambridge:

  • June 2025: peer-reviewed publication of a randomized Phase II trial for the TNIK inhibitor program in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
  • November 2024: company-reported topline Phase II results for ISM001-055 in IPF
  • June 2024: Insilico announced the relocation of its headquarters to Cambridge, Massachusetts, alongside updates on IPF trial execution and enrollment

Insilico’s most visible clinical readouts relate to its IPF program, where the company has reported Phase II outcomes and framed the dataset as supporting continued development. Public disclosures focus on lung-function endpoints, safety/tolerability, and the broader claim that the program demonstrates end-to-end AI-enabled discovery progressing into human trials.

Near-term milestones are expected to be execution-driven: defining later-stage development for the IPF program (including pivotal-trial planning) and advancing additional internal candidates from preclinical work into IND-enabling development, alongside continued partnered program deliveries.

Insilico is led by a founder-CEO with a long-standing focus on applying AI to biology and drug development, supported by scientific and operating leadership spanning computational drug discovery, chemistry, and clinical development. The company’s operating model reflects a dual-track strategy: platform partnerships plus internally advanced clinical assets.

Latest Insilico Medicine News

Insilico expands AI ties with Qilu in cardiometabolic push
28 January 2026
Insilico Medicine inks up to $888 million deal with Servier
5 January 2026
Qiming Venture Partners’ Insilico Medicine successfully lists on HKEX
2 January 2026
Insilico enters $100 million AI deal with Lilly
11 November 2025
More Insilico Medicine news >


