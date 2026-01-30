Insilico Medicine was founded in 2014 to apply artificial intelligence across drug discovery and development. The company has since evolved from an AI software and services provider into an integrated drug developer, advancing internal assets into human clinical trials while continuing to run partnered discovery programs.
Insilico’s internal pipeline has been built around high-need indications where target identification and molecule design are bottlenecks. Disclosed work spans:
Insilico operates an end-to-end AI stack for drug R&D under the Pharma.AI umbrella. Core components are positioned to cover the full workflow:
The company’s lead clinical asset is a small-molecule program (INS018_055, also referenced as ISM001-055), a TNIK inhibitor being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Feng Ren, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director (also listed as CEO in company materials)
Alex Aliper, PhD, President
Insilico is partnership-active, using collaborations to expand target coverage and fund platform output. Notable counterparties disclosed publicly include:
Insilico combines AI-driven target discovery, generative chemistry, and clinical development support tools into a single workflow intended to shorten the cycle from target hypothesis to development candidate. The company applies this both to partnered programs and to its own internal pipeline.
Insilico is oncology- and fibrosis-led at the pipeline level, with internal and partnered discovery extending into other areas when the company believes AI-enabled biology interpretation and molecule generation can produce differentiated candidates.
The best-defined internal clinical program is INS018_055 (ISM001-055), a small-molecule TNIK inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has reported Phase II results and is positioned for later-stage development. Insilico also discloses a broader internal pipeline that includes additional preclinical programs generated via the Pharma.AI workflow.
Recent milestones have centered on the IPF program and corporate positioning in Boston/Cambridge:
Insilico’s most visible clinical readouts relate to its IPF program, where the company has reported Phase II outcomes and framed the dataset as supporting continued development. Public disclosures focus on lung-function endpoints, safety/tolerability, and the broader claim that the program demonstrates end-to-end AI-enabled discovery progressing into human trials.
Near-term milestones are expected to be execution-driven: defining later-stage development for the IPF program (including pivotal-trial planning) and advancing additional internal candidates from preclinical work into IND-enabling development, alongside continued partnered program deliveries.
Insilico is led by a founder-CEO with a long-standing focus on applying AI to biology and drug development, supported by scientific and operating leadership spanning computational drug discovery, chemistry, and clinical development. The company’s operating model reflects a dual-track strategy: platform partnerships plus internally advanced clinical assets.
