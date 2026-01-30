A clinical-stage techbio company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional offices across North America, the Middle East, and Asia, including New York, Montréal, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, and Taipei.

Founding and History

Insilico Medicine was founded in 2014 to apply artificial intelligence across drug discovery and development. The company has since evolved from an AI software and services provider into an integrated drug developer, advancing internal assets into human clinical trials while continuing to run partnered discovery programs.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Insilico’s internal pipeline has been built around high-need indications where target identification and molecule design are bottlenecks. Disclosed work spans:

Fibrotic diseases (lead focus through idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)

Oncology (through multiple partnered and internal discovery efforts)

Broader internal discovery activity across inflammatory and metabolic biology, depending on target tractability and partner demand

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Insilico operates an end-to-end AI stack for drug R&D under the Pharma.AI umbrella. Core components are positioned to cover the full workflow:

Target discovery and biology interpretation (often referenced through multi-omics and knowledge-graph approaches)

Generative chemistry for small-molecule design and optimization

Development support tools for clinical planning and probability-of-success modeling

The company’s lead clinical asset is a small-molecule program (INS018_055, also referenced as ISM001-055), a TNIK inhibitor being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.





Key Personnel

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Feng Ren, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director (also listed as CEO in company materials)

Alex Aliper, PhD, President

Strategic Partnerships

Insilico is partnership-active, using collaborations to expand target coverage and fund platform output. Notable counterparties disclosed publicly include:

Sanofi (multi-target discovery collaboration)

Fosun Pharma (AI-driven discovery collaboration spanning multiple programs)

Insilico also continues to position Pharma.AI as a platform available to external partners, alongside its internal development pipeline.





