A private biotechnology company using machine learning, large-scale human data, and high-content experimental biology to discover and design new medicines

Company Overview

A private, platform-driven biotechnology company, insitro applies machine learning and large-scale human and cellular data to discover and develop therapeutics, with a current focus on metabolic disease, neuroscience, and oncology. The company combines automated laboratory generation of multimodal cellular data with human cohort and genetic data to identify causal biology, prioritize targets, and design therapeutic programs. Its model is built around a pipeline generated through an integrated discovery platform rather than a conventional single-asset biotech strategy.





Headquarters and Global Presence

insitro is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Its core operating base appears to be in the United States, but the company works with international data and research partners and supports collaborations that extend beyond the US market. Its public footprint is best described as US-based with selected global research relationships.





Founding and History

insitro was founded in 2018 by Daphne Koller, a computer scientist and entrepreneur known for prior roles at Stanford, Coursera, and Calico. The company was created to apply machine learning, human genetics, and industrialized data generation to drug discovery. Since launch, insitro has expanded from a platform thesis into a pipeline-building company, raised substantial private capital, and added external collaborations to advance both internal and partnered programs.





Therapy Areas and Focus

insitro’s current therapeutic focus is centered on metabolic disease and neuroscience, with oncology also part of the broader pipeline. In metabolic disease, the company has highlighted obesity, brown adipose tissue biology, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. In neuroscience, it has emphasized amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related neurodegenerative biology through partnership-led discovery work.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

insitro’s platform integrates multimodal human cohort data, genetics, and high-content cellular data generated in automated laboratories. It applies machine learning and generative AI to build phenotypic disease models, identify genetically supported targets, and guide chemistry and therapeutic design. The company describes a modular stack that supports target discovery, small molecule discovery through its ChemML platform, and translational modeling intended to improve development decisions.





Key Pipeline and Programs

insitro has not broadly disclosed a traditional named pipeline in the way many clinical-stage companies do, but it has described both wholly owned and partnered programs. Publicly identified internal work includes BAT-01, a preclinical obesity-related program emerging from brown adipose tissue genetics, as well as target discovery work linked to IRS1 and metabolic liver disease biology. Partnered programs include Bristol Myers Squibb-linked discovery efforts in ALS and related neurodegeneration, while metabolic programs with Lilly are intended to move through early preclinical development toward the clinic.





Key Personnel

Daphne Koller is founder and chief executive officer and remains the central strategic and scientific figure in the company. Philip Tagari serves as chief scientific officer and brings extensive large pharma drug discovery and preclinical development experience. The broader leadership profile reflects a mix of computational, translational, and drug development expertise consistent with insitro’s platform-driven model.





Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships are a core part of insitro’s strategy and extend the reach of its platform into both discovery and development. Bristol Myers Squibb has been a major neuroscience partner in ALS-targeted discovery, and Lilly has entered strategic agreements with insitro around metabolic disease programs as well as model-building for small molecule discovery. The company has also worked with Genomics England and INSIGHT at Moorfields Eye Hospital on data-rich research efforts, and earlier established a collaboration with Gilead, reflecting a partner-enabled approach alongside internal pipeline creation.





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