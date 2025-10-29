Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq (NTLA). The company built its strategy around CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing, with a dual focus on in vivo gene editing (systemic delivery to edit genes inside the body) and ex vivo engineered cell therapies (editing cells outside the body before administration).
Intellia’s pipeline is centered on severe diseases where durable gene editing could offer long-term control with a single administration. Current focus areas include:
Intellia’s development engine combines:
Intellia has used collaborations to expand target coverage and accelerate development. A core collaboration with Regeneron supports discovery and development of selected in vivo gene-editing programs, including Intellia-led clinical development for its transthyretin amyloidosis program.
Intellia develops CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing therapies. The company’s core platform enables precise DNA edits either in vivo (editing within the body after systemic delivery) or ex vivo (editing cells outside the body and then administering them), with program design guided by measurable biomarkers of editing activity.
Intellia’s most advanced programs are in rare genetic diseases with strong mechanistic rationale for liver-targeted in vivo editing, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema. The company also maintains earlier efforts in oncology and immunology through ex vivo approaches.
Key disclosed clinical-stage programs include:
January 2026: the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE-2 Phase III trial of nex-z in ATTRv-PN, allowing enrollment and dosing to resume with updated monitoring measures.
Late 2025: the company reported completion of enrollment in the HAELO Phase III study of lonvo-z in hereditary angioedema, with topline data expected in the first half of 2026.
Across its lead programs, Intellia has emphasized durability of effect consistent with a one-time-editing approach, supported by biomarker readouts (such as target protein reduction for ATTR programs and clinical attack-rate reduction in HAE). The company’s more recent updates have also reflected heightened focus on safety monitoring and risk mitigation in late-stage ATTR development.
Near-term milestones include:
Intellia is led by executives with backgrounds spanning clinical drug development, genome editing science, technical operations, and biotech business development. The current leadership structure reflects a company operating multiple parallel clinical programs while managing the manufacturing and safety-monitoring requirements associated with systemic gene editing.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze