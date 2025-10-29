Intellia Therapeutics

A U.S. clinical-stage genome editing company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company runs global clinical development through external trial sites, with in-house capabilities spanning research, development, regulatory and technical operations.

Founding and History

Intellia was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq (NTLA). The company built its strategy around CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing, with a dual focus on in vivo gene editing (systemic delivery to edit genes inside the body) and ex vivo engineered cell therapies (editing cells outside the body before administration).

Therapy Areas and Focus

Intellia’s pipeline is centered on severe diseases where durable gene editing could offer long-term control with a single administration. Current focus areas include:

Genetic and rare diseases (including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema)

Liver-targeted indications (reflecting Intellia’s in vivo delivery approach)

Oncology and immunology (primarily through ex vivo cell therapy concepts and earlier programs)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Intellia’s development engine combines:

In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing delivered systemically to target tissues (with the liver as a principal initial focus)

Ex vivo CRISPR-edited cell therapy approaches for selected oncology and immune indications

A modular approach to guide RNA design, Cas9 editing, and delivery optimization, with translational biomarker strategies intended to show proof of editing and proof of mechanism in early clinical studies

Key Personnel

John Leonard, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer

Glenn Goddard, Chief Financial Officer

David Lebwohl, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Eliana Clark, PhD, Chief Technology Officer

Derek Hicks, Chief Business Officer

James Basta, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Strategic Partnerships

Intellia has used collaborations to expand target coverage and accelerate development. A core collaboration with Regeneron supports discovery and development of selected in vivo gene-editing programs, including Intellia-led clinical development for its transthyretin amyloidosis program.





