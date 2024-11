A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH).

The company's lead product, Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), was granted accelerated approval by the US FDA in May of 2016 for the treatment of PBC, and in December of that year the European Commission granted the drug marketing authorization for the same indication.

Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept now has operations in the USA, Europe and Canada.