Company Overview

A South Korean ADC platform company commercializing proprietary OHPAS linker and Payload Modification Technology through licensing deals with global antibody developers, targeting around 10 partnerships by 2028. IntoCell's model is deliberately asset-light: rather than advancing a large wholly owned clinical pipeline, it supplies differentiated drug-linker chemistry to partners who already hold the antibody. The commercial logic is straightforward — the ADC sector's bottleneck is linker-payload performance, and IntoCell is betting its two platforms can become infrastructure for multiple programs across the industry.





Headquarters and Global Presence

IntoCell is headquartered in Daejeon, South Korea, and listed on the KOSDAQ exchange under ticker 287840 following its IPO in May 2025. Its partnering activity spans both domestic and international counterparts, reflecting an ambition to position South Korean ADC chemistry as a global licensing asset.





Founding and History

IntoCell was founded in 2015 by Tae Kyo Park, who continues to lead the company as Founder and Chief Executive Officer. The KOSDAQ listing in May 2025 marked a significant milestone, giving the company a public currency and raising its profile among international ADC developers. The Samsung Bioepis commercial license agreement signed in July 2026 represents the most consequential deal to date, converting a joint-development collaboration into a formal commercial arrangement.





Therapy Areas and Focus

IntoCell's platforms are primarily directed at oncology, where ADCs have emerged as one of the most commercially productive drug classes of the past decade. The therapeutic rationale centers on the gap between an antibody's targeting precision and the cytotoxic payload's tendency to damage healthy tissue — a problem IntoCell addresses at the chemistry level. By improving linker stability, payload selectivity, and release kinetics, the company's technology is designed to widen the therapeutic window across a range of tumor types.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The OHPAS linker platform takes its name from the Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate self-immolative group at its core. It is compatible with both phenolic and non-phenolic payloads — including Duocarmycin and Nexatecan — and can be triggered by lysosomal enzymes, light, or pH, offering unusual versatility. ADCs built with OHPAS have demonstrated high stability in circulation, high aqueous solubility, and very fast payload release once inside target cells. The complementary Payload Modification Technology (PMT) platform takes a different approach: temporary chemical modifying groups are incorporated into established payloads to suppress uptake by normal cells, directly improving the therapeutic index without requiring a new payload class.





Key Pipeline and Programs

IntoCell's named internal candidates are ITC-6146RO and ITC-6102RO, both ADC programs built on the OHPAS linker platform. Specific targets, indications, and clinical stages for these internal assets have not yet been publicly disclosed, consistent with the company's platform-licensing model, which means the most advanced clinical translation of IntoCell's chemistry is likely to emerge through partner programs.

The highest-profile partnered asset is SBE303, an ADC being jointly developed with Samsung Bioepis. On 22 July 2026, Samsung Bioepis converted its collaboration into a commercial license agreement for SBE303 — a signal that the program has matured sufficiently to warrant formal commercialization terms. The specific target and indication for SBE303 are not yet publicly disclosed.

Through its agreement with ADC Therapeutics, IntoCell has extended OHPAS chemistry access to an international clinical-stage ADC developer, potentially placing the linker technology into programs that are already in or approaching clinical testing.





Recent Developments

The most material recent event is the commercial license agreement signed by Samsung Bioepis on 22 July 2026 for SBE303, formalizing a joint-development relationship into a revenue-bearing commercial arrangement. On 31 October 2025, IntoCell signed an MOU with Xcellon Biologics to integrate OHPAS — including Duocarmycin and Nexatecan-based drug-linkers — into Xcellon's ADC development toolbox. The KOSDAQ listing in May 2025 provided the company with a public market platform to support its licensing-led growth strategy. Taken together, the deal cadence suggests IntoCell is building toward its stated target of approximately 10 licensing agreements by 2028.





Key Personnel

Tae Kyo Park serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, having established IntoCell in 2015 and guided it through its KOSDAQ listing in May 2025. The research context does not provide details on additional named executives beyond Park.





Strategic Partnerships

Samsung Bioepis, the South Korean biosimilars developer now wholly owned by Samsung Epis Holdings, entered a commercial license agreement with IntoCell on 22 July 2026 for SBE303 — the most advanced named program in the collaboration. ADC Therapeutics, an international clinical-stage ADC developer, has signed a development and license option agreement giving it access to OHPAS drug-linker chemistry. Xcellon Biologics joined as a further partner under an MOU announced 31 October 2025, integrating OHPAS into its ADC platform. The pattern of deals — spanning domestic and international partners at different stages of development — reflects IntoCell's deliberate strategy of building a multi-partner licensing network rather than concentrating on a single collaboration.





FAQ Section