Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The company discovered, developed and is commercializing linaclotide, the US branded prescription market leader in the IBS-C/CIC category, and is applying its research and development and commercial capabilities to advance multiple internally-developed and externally-accessed product opportunities.
In May 2023, Ironwood entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio for $17.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an estimated aggregate consideration of around $1 billion, net of VectivBio cash and debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze