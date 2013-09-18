Sunday 24 November 2024

Ironwood is a US-based biotech advancing a pipeline of medicines in multiple areas of significant unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation ((IBS-C)/chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), vascular and fibrotic diseases, and refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease, among others.

The company discovered, developed and is commercializing linaclotide, the US branded prescription market leader in the IBS-C/CIC category, and is applying its research and development and commercial capabilities to advance multiple internally-developed and externally-accessed product opportunities.

In May 2023, Ironwood entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio for $17.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an estimated aggregate consideration of around $1 billion, net of VectivBio cash and debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Latest Ironwood Pharmaceuticals News

Ironwood falls as it releases top-line Phase III results of once-weekly apraglutide
29 February 2024
FDA nod for first pediatric functional constipation treatment
13 June 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - May 2023
7 June 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 26, 2023
28 May 2023
