An Alphabet subsidiary spun out of Google DeepMind, Isomorphic Labs designs drugs computationally, with oncology and immunology programs in IND-enabling studies and first-in-human testing targeted for the end of 2026.

Company Overview

Isomorphic Labs is an Alphabet subsidiary, spun out of Google DeepMind, that designs drug molecules computationally. Its own programs target oncology and immune-mediated disease.

The business runs on two tracks. Research collaborations with Eli Lilly, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson bring in upfront payments, research funding and milestone potential. A wholly owned pipeline moves separately toward the clinic.

Its $2.1 billion Series B in May 2026 was the largest financing raised to date in AI-driven drug discovery.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Isomorphic Labs is headquartered in London, where it has been based since launch. It also runs a research office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Scaling the business internationally is one of the stated uses of the Series B proceeds.





Founding and History

The company was launched in November 2021 as a spin-out from DeepMind, Alphabet’s AI research arm, under founder and chief executive Sir Demis Hassabis.

It ran without outside investors until March 2025, when it raised $600 million in a first external round led by Thrive Capital, with GV and Alphabet participating.

A $2.1 billion Series B followed on 12 May 2026, again led by Thrive Capital. That takes total outside capital to roughly $2.7 billion across the two rounds.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The internal pipeline is aimed at oncology and immune-mediated disorders. Both fields are heavy on structurally complex protein targets, which is where the company’s structure-prediction models are strongest.

Several lead candidates sit in IND-enabling studies. Nothing has been dosed in humans, so there are no clinical efficacy or safety findings for any Isomorphic molecule.

Individual assets have not been named publicly.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The core platform is the Isomorphic Labs Drug Design Engine, or IsoDDE, described in a technical report published on 10 February 2026.

On the Runs N’ Poses benchmark, the company reports that IsoDDE more than doubles the accuracy of AlphaFold 3 on the hardest protein-ligand systems, meaning those least similar to the training data.

It also reports 2.3 times better high-fidelity prediction of antibody-antigen interactions than AlphaFold 3, and binding-affinity predictions that surpass physics-based methods such as free-energy perturbation without needing an experimental crystal structure.

A further claim is that IsoDDE can identify novel ligandable pockets from an amino acid sequence alone. These are company-reported benchmark results, not independently replicated ones.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Isomorphic has not named individual candidates. It describes several oncology and immunology programs in IND-enabling studies and expects to file a first Investigational New Drug application and begin first-in-human testing by the end of 2026.

Alongside that, it runs multi-target small molecule discovery for Eli Lilly and for Novartis against undisclosed targets.

The Johnson & Johnson work, contracted through Janssen Biotech, spans small molecules, biologics, peptides and molecular glues. That is a wider modality set than the two earlier agreements.





Recent Developments

On 12 May 2026 Isomorphic Labs closed a $2.1 billion Series B led by Thrive Capital, with Alphabet, GV, MGX, Temasek, CapitalG and the UK Sovereign AI Fund participating.

The company published the IsoDDE technical report on 10 February 2026, putting public performance numbers on the platform for the first time.

On 20 January 2026 it added Johnson & Johnson as a third pharma partner. Financial terms of that agreement were not disclosed.

Novartis expanded its January 2024 collaboration in February 2025, adding up to three further research programs on the original financial terms.





Key Personnel

Sir Demis Hassabis is founder and chief executive. He co-founded DeepMind, still leads Google DeepMind, and shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Max Jaderberg, a founding member of the company, was named president in November 2025 and took up the role in January 2026.





Strategic Partnerships

Eli Lilly signed on 7 January 2024 for multi-target small molecule discovery, paying $45 million upfront. Isomorphic can earn up to $1.7 billion in performance-based milestones, plus tiered royalties of up to low double digits on net sales.

Novartis signed the same day for three targets, with $37.5 million upfront, funding of selected research costs, up to $1.2 billion in milestones and royalties from mid-single to low double digits. It added up to three more programs in February 2025.

Johnson & Johnson followed on 20 January 2026, on undisclosed terms, with a cross-modality remit.

The milestone figures are potential payments contingent on future progress, not cash already received.





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