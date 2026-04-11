A century-old Italian pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative oncology and rare disease therapies through internal development and strategic partnerships.

Company Overview

A century-old Italian pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative oncology and rare disease therapies through internal development and strategic partnerships. Istituto Gentili operates as part of Mediolanum Farmaceutici, concentrating on oncology and onco-hematology treatments. The company positions itself as a reliable partner for collaboration agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies. Its mission centers on providing innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with cancer and rare diseases.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Istituto Gentili is headquartered in Milan, Italy, operating primarily within the Italian pharmaceutical market. The company maintains a regional European focus while actively seeking to expand its partnerships internationally. Through its licensing and collaboration strategy, it extends its reach beyond Italy to access global markets.





Founding and History

Founded in 1917 by Alfredo Gentili, the company has over a century of pharmaceutical experience. Under current CEO Alessandro Del Bono's leadership, Istituto Gentili and its subsidiary Neopharmed were acquired by MSD (Merck Italia). In recent years, the company has supported its development through strategic growth acquisitions and licensing deals. Key transactions include acquiring global rights to Antrolin from NFD for proctology and Italian rights to Moduretic from MSD.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company focuses on oncology, onco-hematology, and rare diseases as its primary therapeutic areas. This specialization addresses significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment and orphan conditions. Istituto Gentili's approach emphasizes delivering high-quality, innovative treatments to patients in these challenging disease areas. The company's century of experience provides deep expertise in developing therapies for complex conditions.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Istituto Gentili develops small molecule drugs across its therapeutic focus areas. The company's platform encompasses both proprietary molecule development and partnership-based commercialization of innovative compounds. Its technology approach centers on identifying and developing molecules with strong therapeutic potential in oncology and rare diseases. The company leverages its extensive pharmaceutical development experience to advance both internal and partnered assets.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The company's pipeline includes fentanyl citrate for nervous system applications, reflecting its small molecule drug platform. Istituto Gentili has recently expanded its oncology portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, including deals with companies like CStone Pharmaceuticals. The company continues to pursue regulatory filings for additional indications across its therapeutic focus areas. Its development strategy combines internal programs with licensed assets from international partners.





Key Personnel

Alessandro Del Bono serves as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's strategic partnerships and growth initiatives. Under his leadership, Istituto Gentili has pursued aggressive expansion through licensing deals and collaborations. Del Bono emphasizes the company's commitment to transforming oncology care through innovative treatment delivery.





Strategic Partnerships

Istituto Gentili has established itself as an active partner for licensing and collaboration agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies. Recent partnerships include exclusive licensing deals with CStone Pharmaceuticals for oncology assets. The company continues to pursue new collaborations in Southeast Asia, Canada, and other key international markets. Its partnership strategy focuses on accessing innovative molecules while providing market access and development expertise to international partners.





FAQ Section