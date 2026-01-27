Tuesday 27 January 2026

Janux Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing tumor-activated T-cell engagers designed to improve the therapeutic window of CD3-based approaches in solid tumors and selected autoimmune indications.

Founding and History

Janux was founded in 2017 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq (JANX). The company has built its pipeline around tumor-activated, conditionally active immunotherapies intended to improve the therapeutic window of T-cell engaging approaches in solid tumors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Janux is focused on oncology, with an emphasis on solid tumors where conventional T-cell engagers have been constrained by systemic toxicity. The company’s lead clinical focus areas include prostate cancer and EGFR-expressing solid tumors, with additional early programs disclosed for other tumor antigens and immunomodulatory mechanisms.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Janux’s platform is built around conditionally active, tumor-activated biologics designed to engage T cells primarily in the tumor microenvironment rather than systemically. Core modalities include:

  • TRACTr (Tumor Activated T Cell Engager): tumor-activated bispecific T-cell engagers
  • TRACIr (Tumor Activated Immunomodulator): tumor-activated immunomodulatory biologics
  • ARM (Adaptive Immune Response Modulator): a platform positioned for immune modulation beyond classical T-cell engagement

Key clinical-stage assets disclosed by the company include:

  • JANX007 (PSMA-TRACTr) in Phase I for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
  • JANX008 (EGFR-TRACTr) in Phase I for EGFR-expressing solid tumors

Additional preclinical programs include tumor-antigen TRACTr candidates and costimulatory constructs.

Key Personnel

David Campbell, PhD, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Janux uses partnerships to extend platform output into additional assets and indications. Recent partnering activity includes:

  • A collaboration with Merck to develop TRACTr-based programs; the collaboration has advanced to clinical dosing in at least one partnered program.
  • A collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb announced in January 2026 to develop a tumor-activated therapeutic for solid tumors under a partnered development framework.


FAQ Section

Janux develops tumor-activated immunotherapies intended to focus T-cell engagement and immune modulation at the tumor site. The company’s thesis is that conditional activation can expand the safety margin of potent immune engagers, enabling systemic dosing and broader applicability in solid tumors.

Janux is oncology-focused, prioritizing solid tumors. Current disclosed clinical priorities include prostate cancer and EGFR-expressing tumor types, alongside additional tumor targets at the preclinical stage.

JANX007, a PSMA-targeted TRACTr, is in Phase I for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
JANX008, an EGFR-targeted TRACTr, is in Phase I for EGFR-expressing solid tumors.
The broader pipeline includes additional TRACTr and immunomodulatory programs in preclinical development.

In January 2026, Janux announced a collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb focused on development of a tumor-activated therapeutic for solid tumors. The company has also reported ongoing clinical progress updates for its lead TRACTr programs, including interim data disclosures for JANX007 during 2025.

Janux has reported interim Phase I updates for JANX007 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, focusing on anti-tumor activity signals and tolerability consistent with the platform’s tumor-activation rationale. Updates have been positioned as ongoing and interim, with continued dose optimization and cohort expansion expected as data mature.

Near-term milestones are program-execution driven: continued Phase I dose exploration and expansion for JANX007 and JANX008, additional clinical updates as cohorts mature, and advancement of partnered programs into and through early clinical development.

Janux is led by founder-CEO David Campbell and an experienced clinical-stage operating team spanning R&D, clinical development, and business development. The organization is structured to progress a focused set of platform-derived assets through early clinical inflection points while using partnerships to expand reach across targets and indications.

