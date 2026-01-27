Janux Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing tumor-activated T-cell engagers designed to improve the therapeutic window of CD3-based approaches in solid tumors and selected autoimmune indications.

Founding and History

Janux was founded in 2017 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq (JANX). The company has built its pipeline around tumor-activated, conditionally active immunotherapies intended to improve the therapeutic window of T-cell engaging approaches in solid tumors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Janux is focused on oncology, with an emphasis on solid tumors where conventional T-cell engagers have been constrained by systemic toxicity. The company’s lead clinical focus areas include prostate cancer and EGFR-expressing solid tumors, with additional early programs disclosed for other tumor antigens and immunomodulatory mechanisms.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Janux’s platform is built around conditionally active, tumor-activated biologics designed to engage T cells primarily in the tumor microenvironment rather than systemically. Core modalities include:

TRACTr (Tumor Activated T Cell Engager): tumor-activated bispecific T-cell engagers

TRACIr (Tumor Activated Immunomodulator): tumor-activated immunomodulatory biologics

ARM (Adaptive Immune Response Modulator): a platform positioned for immune modulation beyond classical T-cell engagement

Key clinical-stage assets disclosed by the company include:

JANX007 (PSMA-TRACTr) in Phase I for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

JANX008 (EGFR-TRACTr) in Phase I for EGFR-expressing solid tumors

Additional preclinical programs include tumor-antigen TRACTr candidates and costimulatory constructs.

Key Personnel

David Campbell, PhD, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Janux uses partnerships to extend platform output into additional assets and indications. Recent partnering activity includes:

A collaboration with Merck to develop TRACTr-based programs; the collaboration has advanced to clinical dosing in at least one partnered program.

A collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb announced in January 2026 to develop a tumor-activated therapeutic for solid tumors under a partnered development framework.





