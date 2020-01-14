Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

jasper_logo_company

Jasper Therapeutics

A biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapies targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes.

As of January 2023, briquilimab, the company's lead product, had a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy.

In Janaury 2023, the company went public with gross proceeds from the offering totally approximately $103.5 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Jasper Therapeutics News

Jasper identifies path forward for briquilimab
11 January 2023
Jasper Therapeutics goes public via SPAC deal
27 September 2021
Jasper Therapeutics gets $14 million funding in round led by Roche Venture
10 January 2020
BRIEF—Jasper Therapeutics asks for $90 million in public offering
25 January 2023
More Jasper Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze