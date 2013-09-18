Sunday 24 November 2024

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is the world's eighth largest pharma company and the fifth largest biologics company. It owns more than 275 operating companies in more than 60 countries worldwide, employing in excess of 128,000 people. It is headquartered in New Jersey, USA. Its pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, researches and develops treatments in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, cardiovascular and metabolic disease.

Latest Johnson &amp; Johnson News

Protagonist takes center stage with Phase III fillip
20 November 2024
J&J seeks court's blessing for controversial rebate plan
15 November 2024
EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
15 November 2024
J&J files with EMA and FDA for Darzalex in high-risk smouldering MM
8 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


