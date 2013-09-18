Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is the world's eighth largest pharma company and the fifth largest biologics company. It owns more than 275 operating companies in more than 60 countries worldwide, employing in excess of 128,000 people. It is headquartered in New Jersey, USA. Its pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, researches and develops treatments in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, cardiovascular and metabolic disease.