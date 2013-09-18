One of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East.

The company's products target major therapeutic segments including gastrointestinal tract (GIT), respiratory, pain management, wounds and scars, anti-infectives, anemia, gynecology, dermatology, erectile dysfunction and cardiology.

Julphar employs 5,000 people and distributes its products to more than 50 countries on five continents. The company's 16 facilities in Africa, the Middle East and Asia produce more than one million boxes of medicine a day.

In 2012, Julphar became one of the world’s largest producers of insulin thanks to its UAE-based biotechnology facility.