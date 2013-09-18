Sunday 24 November 2024

One of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East.

The company's products target major therapeutic segments including gastrointestinal tract (GIT), respiratory, pain management, wounds and scars, anti-infectives, anemia, gynecology, dermatology, erectile dysfunction and cardiology.

Julphar employs 5,000 people and distributes its products to more than 50 countries on five continents. The company's 16 facilities in Africa, the Middle East and Asia produce more than one million boxes of medicine a day.

In 2012, Julphar became one of the world’s largest producers of insulin thanks to its UAE-based biotechnology facility.

Latest Julphar News

Julphar bolsters management team with new senior appointments
22 July 2019
Julphar takes step into Bangladesh market with RAK Pharma acquisition
13 February 2015
UAE's Julphar inks five-year deal to market Merck & Co drugs
11 April 2014
BMG Pharma and Julphar in women's health licensing deal
25 July 2013
