Company Overview

A Florida-based clinical-stage biotech pursuing neuroinflammation and CNS disorders through a patented resveratrol platform and a newly licensed next-generation MDMA formulation targeting the US psychedelic-assisted therapy market. Jupiter Neurosciences (Nasdaq: JUNS) operates a dual-path model: a prescription therapeutic pipeline anchored by JOTROL in Parkinson's disease and a consumer supplement line, Nugevia, built on the same proprietary delivery technology. The July 2026 licensing deal for ALA-002 from Canadian biotech PharmAla Biotech Holdings marks a significant pivot, layering a psychedelic-medicine program onto what had been a neuroinflammation-focused company.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Jupiter Neurosciences maintains its principal executive offices at 1001 North US Highway 1, Suite 504, Jupiter, Florida 33477. The company operates solely in the United States, and under the ALA-002 license agreement, PharmAla Biotech retains all rights to that asset outside the US, so international commercialization of the MDMA program is not part of Jupiter's current mandate.





Founding and History

Jupiter Neurosciences completed its initial public offering in December 2024 and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker JUNS. The company was founded by Christer Rosen, who continues to serve as Chairman and CEO. Since listing, it has moved quickly to broaden its pipeline, culminating in the July 2026 licensing agreement with PharmAla Biotech valued at up to US$100 million.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company's prescription pipeline addresses central nervous system disorders characterized by neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction, with current clinical activity in Parkinson's disease and earlier-stage interest in Alzheimer's disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. The ALA-002 addition opens a second front in psychedelic-assisted therapy, a field still navigating regulatory uncertainty following the FDA's 2024 rejection of MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy from a competing sponsor. Jupiter is positioning itself ahead of a potential regulatory reset in that space, using ALA-002's New Chemical Entity status as the differentiating hook.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

JOTROL is a patented reformulation of resveratrol that achieves more than nine times the bioavailability of the resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials — a material advantage given that poor systemic exposure has historically undermined resveratrol's clinical translation. Mechanistically, JOTROL promotes mitochondrial biogenesis via AMPK and SIRT1 activation, scavenges oxidative radicals, and suppresses neuroinflammation; the company has announced a strategic focus on the NLRP3 inflammasome as the pathway target for upcoming trials. ALA-002, licensed from PharmAla, is a patented non-racemic MDMA formulation designed to reduce cardiovascular risk and abuse liability relative to racemic MDMA while preserving therapeutic efficacy — and has received FDA New Chemical Entity designation, granting it enhanced regulatory exclusivity prospects.





Key Pipeline and Programs

JOTROL is Jupiter's lead asset, a patented high-bioavailability resveratrol formulation targeting neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction. Following FDA clearance of an Investigational New Drug application in November 2025, JOTROL is entering a Phase IIa clinical trial in Parkinson's disease. Earlier-stage indications on the JOTROL roadmap include Alzheimer's disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS — a deliberately broad rare and neurodegenerative disease canvas that reflects the platform's mechanistic reach rather than a fully resourced multi-program strategy. Phase I data already demonstrated safety and the superior bioavailability profile. ALA-002, in-licensed from PharmAla Biotech in July 2026, is a non-racemic MDMA formulation holding FDA New Chemical Entity designation. The cardiovascular safety and reduced abuse-liability profile are the commercially interesting design choices, directly addressing the concerns that complicated the racemic MDMA regulatory story.





Recent Developments

In November 2025, the FDA cleared Jupiter's IND application for a Phase IIa trial of JOTROL in Parkinson's disease, the company's first pivotal-stage regulatory milestone since its December 2024 IPO. The ALA-002 deal, reported by The Pharma Letter on 22 July 2026, substantially expands the company's CNS pipeline into psychedelic-assisted therapy — a crowded but commercially significant space where the regulatory path remains in flux.





Key Personnel

Christer Rosen serves as Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and is the central strategic figure behind the company's dual-pipeline model. Alison D. Silva holds the roles of President, Chief Business Officer, and Director, and is a named board member alongside Rosen. Dr. Marshall Hayward serves as Chief Scientific Officer and Director, providing scientific leadership across the JOTROL platform and its NLRP3-focused development strategy; Saleem Elmasri serves as Chief Financial Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Jupiter's most significant partnership to date is its July 2026 licensing agreement with PharmAla Biotech Holdings, the Canadian biotech that developed ALA-002. Under the deal, PharmAla receives up to US$100 million in aggregate consideration and retains all rights to ALA-002 outside the United States, creating a geographically clean split. The Nugevia supplement line leverages the same proprietary delivery technology as JOTROL, functioning as a commercial-stage proof of concept for the platform while generating some revenue alongside the clinical programs.





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