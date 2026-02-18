A clinical-stage longevity biotech developing medicines aimed at age-related disease biology, supported by an AI-enabled discovery and development approach. Its “core medicines” pipeline spans fibrosis, cardiometabolic disease, neurodegeneration, inflammation and muscle wasting.

Company Overview

Juvenescence develops therapeutics intended to modify disease drivers associated with aging, with a strategy that combines an internal “core medicines” pipeline with a portfolio of equity investments in adjacent platform and therapeutics companies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Juvenescence is headquartered in the Isle of Man and operates internationally, including business development and partnering activity linked to the Middle East (Abu Dhabi) and the US/Europe clinical development ecosystem.





Founding and History

Juvenescence was founded by Jim Mellon, Greg Bailey and Declan Doogan. In 2025, the company expanded its AI and partnering profile through a strategic relationship with Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group M42 and a subsequent acquisition to deepen in-house AI drug discovery.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Juvenescence’s disclosed “core medicines” indications span multiple age-associated disease areas:

Fibrosis (multi-organ framing)

Heart failure and cardiometabolic dysfunction

Neurodegeneration (Alzheimer’s disease listed for one program)

Inflammatory disease (rheumatoid arthritis listed for one program)

Muscle wasting (program targeting the GDF axis)





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Juvenescence positions itself as an AI-enabled drug developer with a mixed-modality pipeline:

Oral small molecules (including a PAI-1 inhibitor, a CD38 inhibitor and an exogenous ketone program)

Biologics (a GDF-15–axis program, described as biologics and small molecules)

A neurodegeneration program based on a brain-penetrant plasmalogen precursor approach

AI/ML drug discovery capabilities, strengthened in 2025 through acquisition of Ro5 and its knowledge-graph and AI chemistry tooling





Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Core medicines (Juvenescence / JuvTherapeutics)

Oral small-molecule PAI-1 inhibitor (Fibrosis): Phase I

Oral exogenous ketone therapy (Heart failure): Phase 0

GDF-15 axis program (Muscle wasting; partner: BioMASS): IND-enabling

Oral small-molecule CD38 inhibitor (Rheumatoid arthritis): Preclinical

Brain-penetrant plasmalogen precursor (Alzheimer’s disease): Preclinical

Portfolio companies (selected examples shown on the company’s pipeline materials)

Serina Therapeutics (POZ-based delivery platform)

Relation Therapeutics (human biology/ML “lab-in-the-loop” platform)

LyGenesis (ectopic organ generation via lymph node “bioreactor” concept; lead program described as Phase IIa in end-stage liver disease)

Morphoceuticals (bioelectrome-focused regeneration approach)

Component Health (metabolite restoration nutrition products)

Chrysea (synthetic biology for nutritional interventions)

PerformAge (digital health platform)





Key Personnel

Leadership listed on the company’s public materials includes:

Richard Marshall, Chief Executive Officer

Greg Bailey, Co-founder and Executive Chairman

Jim Mellon, Co-founder and Deputy Chairman

Declan Doogan, Co-founder and Board Member

Gillian Dines, Chief Science Officer

Steve Felstead, Chief Medical Officer

Eileen Jennings-Brown, Chief Technology & Transformation Officer

Paul Russell, Chief Development Officer

David Gill, Chief Financial Officer





Strategic Partnerships

M42 (Abu Dhabi): strategic investment and partnership announced in April 2025, framed around AI-enabled drug discovery, pipeline build-out and establishment of a drug development hub in Abu Dhabi.

BioMASS: listed as partner for the GDF-15 axis program in the core medicines pipeline.





FAQ Section