A Singapore-based hub-and-spoke biotech established by MPM BioImpact to source and develop high-potential oncology assets across the East-West divide, anchored by a freshly licensed first-in-class CDH6 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager for solid tumors.

Company Overview

A Singapore-based hub-and-spoke biotech established by MPM BioImpact to source and develop high-potential oncology assets across the East-West divide, anchored by a freshly licensed first-in-class CDH6 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager for solid tumors. K2 Therapeutics was conceived as a structured vehicle for identifying promising drug candidates originating in Greater China and advancing them through development for ex-China markets. The company pairs that cross-border deal-sourcing model with proprietary yeast-based antibody discovery and directed-evolution platforms capable of engaging some of biology's most recalcitrant target classes. Less than eighteen months after incorporation, it has already committed roughly $2 billion in total potential deal value to its first two programs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

K2 Therapeutics is headquartered in Singapore, a deliberate choice that exploits the city-state's US-aligned legal framework and geographic proximity to mainland China as a cross-border transfer and deal-structuring hub. The company operates a hub-and-spoke model, with program-level subsidiaries established as individual assets are licensed in.





Founding and History

K2 Therapeutics was established by MPM BioImpact at the end of 2024, making it one of the younger names on the regional biotech map. MPM BioImpact itself traces back to MPM Capital, founded by Dr. Ansbert Gadicke in 1992, giving K2 access to more than three decades of biopharma venture experience. The company moved quickly: within roughly eighteen months of incorporation it had closed twin licensing deals with Antengene worth up to approximately $2 billion in aggregate milestones and royalties.





Therapy Areas and Focus

K2's current pipeline is focused squarely on oncology, with solid tumors as the primary disclosed indication for its lead asset ATG-106. CDH6-overexpressing malignancies — notably ovarian and renal cancers — represent an area of genuine unmet need where standard-of-care options remain limited and T-cell engager approaches have not yet been established. Beyond the Antengene assets, K2's internal platform targets a broader set of difficult membrane-protein targets, suggesting a pipeline ambition that extends beyond any single mechanism or tumor type.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

K2 has built scalable yeast-based platforms for the discovery, directed evolution, and optimization of antibodies against multi-pass membrane targets — GPCRs, ion channels, and solute transporters — that have historically resisted conventional antibody generation methods. The OrthoRep directed-evolution system, developed by K2 co-founder Chang Liu, is central to this platform and enables continuous in vivo mutagenesis and selection in yeast. On the engager side, K2's licensed assets use Antengene's AnTenGager technology, which pairs steric hindrance-based masking with a fast on/off CD3 binder to create disease-linked antigen-gated T-cell activation. The design is intended to reduce cytokine release syndrome and T-cell exhaustion — the two safety liabilities that have most constrained first-generation TCEs in solid tumors.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ATG-106 is K2's lead licensed asset: a bispecific T-cell engager targeting CDH6 and CD3, developed originally by Antengene using the AnTenGager platform and currently in preclinical development for solid tumors. CDH6 is overexpressed in ovarian and renal cancers while showing limited expression in normal adult tissues, a selectivity profile that underpins the therapeutic rationale. K2 holds exclusive ex-Greater China development and commercialization rights. The deal structure — approximately $20 million upfront comprising cash and a minority equity stake in a newly established K2 subsidiary, plus up to $960.5 million in milestones and tiered royalties — signals both parties' confidence in the asset's potential, even at this early stage.

A second, undisclosed bispecific TCE candidate from Antengene sits behind an option agreement of equivalent potential value — up to $980.5 million — giving K2 the right to license ex-China rights to that program. Its target and indication have not been disclosed publicly. Together, the two Antengene programs represent K2's initial development-stage ambitions, with internal platform-derived programs expected to complement them as the discovery engine matures.





Recent Developments

On June 21-22, 2026, K2 and Antengene announced the twin licensing and option agreements, the company's most significant public milestone to date. The deal structure — approximately $20 million in upfront and near-term payments for ATG-106 alone, against a $960.5 million milestone ceiling — underscores how early-stage the asset remains, but also the size of the ex-China opportunity Antengene is monetizing. For a company less than two years old, closing two headline transactions simultaneously represents an unusually fast operational ramp.





Key Personnel

Dr. Ansbert Gadicke serves as Executive Chairman of K2 Therapeutics. He is Managing Partner of MPM BioImpact and founded its predecessor, MPM Capital, in 1992, bringing more than three decades of biopharma venture and company-building experience to the role. Dr. Frank Neumann, Entrepreneur Partner at MPM BioImpact, serves as Acting Chief Medical Officer at K2, providing clinical development oversight as the company advances its preclinical assets toward the clinic.





Strategic Partnerships

The defining relationship to date is with Antengene, the Shanghai-based clinical-stage oncology company, from which K2 has licensed ATG-106 and holds an option on a second undisclosed bispecific TCE — deals worth up to approximately $2 billion in combined potential value. MPM BioImpact's backing is itself a structural partnership, providing venture capital, operational infrastructure, and deal-sourcing networks that K2 draws on as its primary growth mechanism. The hub-and-spoke model implies further China-origin licensing transactions will follow as the platform scales.





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