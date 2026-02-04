Kahimmune Therapeutics

A French immuno-oncology company developing therapeutic cancer vaccines. The company is being built around technology originating from the French public cancer research ecosystem.

Founding and History

Kahimmune emerged in early 2026 as a new spin-out linked to Gustave Roussy and the technology transfer organization SATT Paris-Saclay. The company’s initial strategy is to translate a licensed academic platform into development candidates for solid tumors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Kahimmune is focused on oncology, with initial priorities in hard-to-treat solid tumors. The company’s first disclosed indication focus is colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kahimmune’s approach is vaccine-led and antigen-discovery driven. The core scientific thesis is to expand the target space for cancer vaccines by identifying tumor-specific antigens derived from the “hidden” (non-coding) genome and translating these into immunotherapies designed to elicit anti-tumor T-cell responses. The company is positioning this as a next-generation antigen discovery and selection strategy for therapeutic vaccination in solid tumors.

Strategic Partnerships

Kahimmune’s foundational partnership is its exclusive licensing agreement with Gustave Roussy and SATT Paris-Saclay, providing access to the underlying IP and translational work needed to build initial vaccine candidates. The company’s near-term trajectory is expected to be shaped by additional academic and clinical collaborations to support validation, biomarker strategy, and early clinical execution.





