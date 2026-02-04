Kahimmune Therapeutics

Kahimmune emerged in early 2026 as a new spin-out linked to Gustave Roussy and the technology transfer organization SATT Paris-Saclay. The company’s initial strategy is to translate a licensed academic platform into development candidates for solid tumors.
Kahimmune is focused on oncology, with initial priorities in hard-to-treat solid tumors. The company’s first disclosed indication focus is colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.
Kahimmune’s approach is vaccine-led and antigen-discovery driven. The core scientific thesis is to expand the target space for cancer vaccines by identifying tumor-specific antigens derived from the “hidden” (non-coding) genome and translating these into immunotherapies designed to elicit anti-tumor T-cell responses. The company is positioning this as a next-generation antigen discovery and selection strategy for therapeutic vaccination in solid tumors.
Kahimmune’s foundational partnership is its exclusive licensing agreement with Gustave Roussy and SATT Paris-Saclay, providing access to the underlying IP and translational work needed to build initial vaccine candidates. The company’s near-term trajectory is expected to be shaped by additional academic and clinical collaborations to support validation, biomarker strategy, and early clinical execution.
Kahimmune is developing therapeutic cancer vaccines based on tumor antigens identified from the non-coding (“hidden”) genome. The platform focus is on discovering clinically relevant antigens and translating them into vaccine candidates intended to drive tumor-directed immune responses.
Kahimmune’s first disclosed development effort is a therapeutic vaccine program intended for colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The company has not publicly laid out a broad multi-asset pipeline to date; disclosures have centered on the licensed platform and initial vaccine candidate development.
February 2026: Kahimmune announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Gustave Roussy and SATT Paris-Saclay. The company said its initial development focus will be a vaccine candidate targeting colorectal and pancreatic cancers, based on antigens derived from the “hidden” genome.
Kahimmune is at an early stage and has not reported human clinical results. Public disclosures to date focus on the scientific rationale and the licensing transaction underpinning program build-out.
Near-term milestones are expected to be preclinical: candidate selection, translational validation, and IND-enabling planning for a first-in-human study once a lead vaccine candidate is finalized.
Kahimmune’s differentiation claim is its antigen discovery strategy—expanding beyond conventional coding-region neoantigens to include tumor-specific antigens sourced from the non-coding genome—aiming to broaden vaccine target options in solid tumors.
