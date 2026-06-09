A clinical-stage US oncology biotech targeting drug resistance across prostate cancer, lung cancer, and glioblastoma through a diversified pipeline of antibodies and small-molecule kinase inhibitors.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage US oncology biotech targeting drug resistance across prostate cancer, lung cancer, and glioblastoma through a diversified pipeline of antibodies and small-molecule kinase inhibitors. Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) is built around the thesis that defeating acquired resistance — rather than simply hitting tumor targets — is where clinical value lies in oncology. The company's four-asset pipeline spans anti-CD105 antibody biology, EGFR inhibition, and c-MET kinase suppression, covering three of oncology's highest-volume indications. A March 2026 acquisition from Celyn Therapeutics materially expanded its lung cancer footprint.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kairos Pharma is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and operates as a lean, capital-efficient structure with more than $8 million in non-dilutive funding and a low monthly cash burn. The company trades on NYSE American under the ticker KAPA and pursues clinical development primarily in the United States.





Founding and History

Kairos Pharma is an active, independently operating clinical-stage biotech listed on NYSE American. Its foundational asset, ENV-105, reflects an early institutional commitment to the CD105/endoglin target as a resistance-reversal mechanism. The March 2026 acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to CL-273 and CL-741 from OrbiMed- and Torrey Pines Investment-backed Celyn Therapeutics represents the company's most significant pipeline expansion to date. A mid-year 2026 shareholder update confirmed ongoing clinical activity and no change of control.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kairos operates across three high-unmet-need oncology indications: castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and recurrent glioblastoma. The unifying rationale is resistance biology — each program is positioned to address settings where standard-of-care agents have failed or lost efficacy. The NSCLC focus has deepened considerably following the Celyn acquisition, giving Kairos a two-asset presence in EGFR-mutant and MET-driven lung cancer, a combined market estimated at $16.2 billion.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company pursues two distinct modality tracks. The antibody track centers on ENV-105, an anti-CD105 (endoglin) monoclonal antibody that targets a co-receptor overexpressed in drug-resistant tumor vasculature and certain cancer cells; blocking CD105 signaling is hypothesized to restore sensitivity to existing therapies. The small-molecule track, expanded through the Celyn deal, encompasses CL-273, an AI-designed reversible pan-EGFR inhibitor engineered to spare wild-type EGFR — a key liability of earlier-generation agents — and CL-741, an oral type IIb c-MET kinase inhibitor. AI-assisted molecular design of CL-273 distinguishes it from conventionally optimized EGFR compounds in the same class.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ENV-105 is the lead and most clinically advanced asset: an anti-CD105 antibody currently in a Phase II trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase I trial for lung cancer. The drug's mechanism targets endoglin to reverse drug resistance rather than kill tumor cells directly, a differentiated angle in both indications.

KROS-201 is a Phase I asset with IND cleared for recurrent glioblastoma — one of oncology's most intractable settings, where no therapy has demonstrated consistent survival benefit in the second-line. Phase I initiation positions it as an early but strategically relevant program given the near-total absence of approved options.

CL-273 is a pre-IND, AI-designed reversible pan-EGFR inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC. Its wild-type-sparing profile is designed to reduce the dose-limiting toxicity that has constrained first- and second-generation EGFR inhibitors. CL-741 is a Phase I-ready oral type IIb c-MET kinase inhibitor, also for NSCLC, addressing the MET amplification resistance pathway that undermines EGFR-directed therapy. Both assets were acquired from Celyn Therapeutics in March 2026. The pipeline also references KROS-102 and ENV-205 as additional programs at earlier stages.





Recent Developments

In March 2026, Kairos signed a binding agreement to acquire exclusive worldwide rights to CL-273 and CL-741 from Celyn Therapeutics, backed by OrbiMed and Torrey Pines Investment, adding two NSCLC-focused assets targeting a $16.2 billion market. A mid-year 2026 shareholder letter from CEO John Yu confirmed plans to initiate the Phase I CL-741 study, advance ENV-105 trials in prostate cancer and NSCLC, and present data at scientific conferences. The update, which pushed shares up 4.8% to $0.48 on June 5, 2026, also confirmed more than $8 million in non-dilutive funding on hand. Near-term priorities include pursuing partnership and collaboration discussions across the expanded portfolio.





Key Personnel

John Yu, M.D., serves as Chief Executive Officer and is the public face of the company's clinical and investor communications. Neil Bhowmick serves as Chief Scientific Officer, with his scientific focus aligned with the company's CD105 resistance-reversal biology and broader oncology platform. The executive structure is deliberately compact, consistent with Kairos's lean operational model.





Strategic Partnerships

The most material external relationship is the March 2026 asset acquisition from Celyn Therapeutics, which was backed by specialist life science investors OrbiMed and Torrey Pines Investment — lending credibility to the CL-273 and CL-741 assets that Kairos acquired. The deal grants Kairos exclusive worldwide rights to both compounds. The company has indicated it is actively seeking additional partnerships and collaborations across the pipeline to support development and potential commercialization.





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