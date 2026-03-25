Company Overview

Kali Therapeutics is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multispecific biologics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its core strategy is to use trispecific and bispecific T-cell engagers to produce deep B-cell depletion while reducing cytokine-related toxicity. The company is differentiated by its CD3-masking approach, which it positions as a way to separate potency from safety in immune-resetting therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kali Therapeutics is headquartered in San Mateo, California. It appears to operate primarily from the United States, although its recent worldwide licensing deal with Sanofi gives its lead program a global development and commercialization pathway. There is no clear evidence on the company website of a broader standalone international operating footprint.

Founding and History

Kali Therapeutics is a recently formed private biotech focused on immune-reset therapies. Its public website emphasizes platform and pipeline development rather than a long corporate history, and the company appears to have been incorporated in 2024. The key recent inflection points are its move into the clinic with KT501 in 2026 and the March 2026 worldwide licensing agreement with Sanofi.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company is focused on B cell-mediated autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis is the lead clinical entry point for KT501, but the broader strategy is to expand immune-resetting approaches across additional autoimmune indications. Kali also has an oncology-oriented program in B-cell malignancies, although its main corporate identity is centered on autoimmunity rather than cancer.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kali is building around T-cell engagers and multispecific antibody engineering, including trispecific and bispecific formats. The central technical feature is a proprietary CD3-masking platform intended to preserve potent immune-cell killing while limiting systemic cytokine release. In practical terms, the company is trying to make off-the-shelf immune-reset biologics safer and more usable than earlier T-cell engager approaches in autoimmune disease.





Key Pipeline and Programs

KT501 is the lead program and the company's first clinical asset. It is an IgG-like CD19xBCMAxCD3 trispecific T-cell engager in a Phase I study in rheumatoid arthritis, designed to deplete a broad range of B-cell populations including plasma cells through subcutaneous administration. KT502, a CD19xCD3 program, remains in IND-enabling development for autoimmune disease, while KT209, a CD19xCD20xCD3 program, is being advanced toward the clinic for B-cell malignancies.





Key Personnel

Weihao Xu is founder and chief executive officer. The senior scientific and clinical leadership includes John Wang as chief scientific officer and cofounder, Jay Zhao as chief technology officer and cofounder, and Min Bao as chief medical officer and cofounder. The team structure suggests a company built around internal biologics discovery, translational development, and early clinical execution.





Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships have become central to Kali's strategy with the March 2026 worldwide exclusive license agreement with Sanofi for KT501. That deal gives Sanofi global rights to the lead program and provides Kali with substantial upfront, near-term, milestone, and royalty economics, while validating the company's platform externally. Outside that transaction, the available public materials present Kali mainly as an internally driven discovery and development company.





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