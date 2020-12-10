KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

A US biotech founded in 2019 to pioneer a unique and novel approach to cancer treatment that engages a virus’ natural ability to replicate in and kill cancer cells.

KaliVir’s oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs combine technologies developed in-house and licensed from a University of Pittsburgh research program.

In December 2020, KaliVir announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Japan’s Astellas Pharma for the research, development and commercialization of VET2-L2, an intravenously administered oncolytic virus for immuno-oncology, as well as a research collaboration to generate a second product, a follow-on virus.

KaliVir holds its unique technology platform based on genetically modified vaccinia virus, and is developing VET2-L2, an oncolytic vaccinia virus as their lead program. VET2-L2, which is delivered by intravenous administration, reaches and destroys cancer cells and activates anti-cancer immunity through expression of therapeutic transgenes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Astellas will pay to KaliVir up to $56 million in the form of an upfront payment and other payments to support research and preclinical activities related to VET2-L2 and the second product.