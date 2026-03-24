Tuesday 24 March 2026

One To Watch

Kalohexis

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing peptide therapeutics targeting the melanocortin system to treat metabolic diseases. Kalohexis focuses on obesity and cancer cachexia as its initial indications, with a broader ambition to reprogram metabolic regulation.

Company Overview

Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies that act on the body’s central metabolic control system. Its approach is based on the melanocortin (MC) pathway, which regulates energy balance, appetite and body weight.

The company’s strategy is to “reset” metabolic homeostasis by modulating melanocortin-3 and melanocortin-4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R). By acting on these receptors, Kalohexis aims to establish a new metabolic set point rather than delivering incremental weight loss or appetite suppression.

Kalohexis operates as a platform-driven biotech, applying a single biological mechanism across multiple metabolic disorders, including both obesity and cachexia.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Kalohexis is based in the United States, with operations linked to Illinois following its spin-out from Endevica Bio.

The company operates as a newly launched biotech with clinical development planned globally.


Founding and History

  • launched in 2026 as a spin-out from Endevica Bio

Kalohexis was created to advance a portfolio of melanocortin-targeting peptide therapeutics originally developed within Endevica. The leadership team transitioned from Endevica to lead the new company.

The formation reflects a broader trend of creating focused “NewCo” entities to advance specific therapeutic platforms into clinical development.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Kalohexis focuses on metabolic diseases driven by dysregulation of energy balance.

  • obesity
  • cancer cachexia
  • broader metabolic disorders

The company prioritizes conditions where resetting metabolic signaling could provide durable therapeutic benefit.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on melanocortin receptor modulation.

  • peptide therapeutics targeting MC3R and MC4R
  • modulation of central nervous system metabolic signaling
  • reprogramming of metabolic “set point”
  • dual agonist and antagonist approaches depending on indication

This approach differs from GLP-1–based therapies by targeting upstream regulation of metabolism rather than downstream appetite or glucose pathways.


Key Pipeline and Programs

710GO

  • modality: oral peptide (dual MC3R/MC4R agonist)
  • indication focus: obesity
  • stage: Phase I planned (2026)
  • mechanism: activates melanocortin receptors to reset metabolic set point and induce durable weight loss

Mifomelatide

  • modality: peptide (dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist)
  • indication focus: cancer cachexia
  • stage: Phase II
  • mechanism: increases appetite and stabilizes body weight in patients with cancer-related wasting

Additional programs

  • modality: MC3R- and MC4R-selective agonists
  • indication focus: metabolic diseases including diabetes and steatohepatitis
  • stage: preclinical

The pipeline reflects a dual-direction strategy, activating or inhibiting the same pathway depending on disease biology.


Key Personnel

  • Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer
  • Daniel Marks, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

The leadership team brings experience in peptide therapeutics, endocrinology and company formation.


Strategic Partnerships

Kalohexis’ model is currently centered on internal development following its spin-out.

Key elements include:

  • origin from Endevica Bio, which provides scientific foundation and pipeline assets
  • potential for future partnerships to support clinical development and commercialization


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether targeting the melanocortin system can deliver durable and clinically meaningful metabolic outcomes. The company must demonstrate that resetting metabolic set points translates into sustained efficacy and safety in humans.

The melanocortin system regulates body weight and energy balance through central signaling pathways. It functions as a “metabolic thermostat,” making it a compelling target for diseases such as obesity and cachexia.

The company targets upstream metabolic regulation rather than downstream pathways. This may allow more durable effects compared with existing therapies such as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The melanocortin system can be modulated in different directions depending on the disease. Agonists are used to reduce body weight in obesity, while antagonists may increase appetite and preserve weight in cachexia.

710GO is the company’s lead obesity program and a key test of its platform. Its clinical performance will determine whether the melanocortin approach can compete with established therapies.

The pipeline is focused on metabolic diseases.

  • obesity
  • cancer cachexia
  • broader metabolic disorders such as diabetes and steatohepatitis

Key issues include:

  • clinical validation of 710GO in early-stage trials
  • differentiation from GLP-1–based therapies
  • progression of mifomelatide in Phase II
  • ability to expand the platform into additional metabolic indications
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Latest Kalohexis News

Kalohexis emerges from stealth to advance obesity and metabolic diseases treatments
19 March 2026
More Kalohexis news >


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