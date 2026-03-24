Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies that act on the body’s central metabolic control system. Its approach is based on the melanocortin (MC) pathway, which regulates energy balance, appetite and body weight.
The company’s strategy is to “reset” metabolic homeostasis by modulating melanocortin-3 and melanocortin-4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R). By acting on these receptors, Kalohexis aims to establish a new metabolic set point rather than delivering incremental weight loss or appetite suppression.
Kalohexis operates as a platform-driven biotech, applying a single biological mechanism across multiple metabolic disorders, including both obesity and cachexia.
Kalohexis is based in the United States, with operations linked to Illinois following its spin-out from Endevica Bio.
The company operates as a newly launched biotech with clinical development planned globally.
Kalohexis was created to advance a portfolio of melanocortin-targeting peptide therapeutics originally developed within Endevica. The leadership team transitioned from Endevica to lead the new company.
The formation reflects a broader trend of creating focused “NewCo” entities to advance specific therapeutic platforms into clinical development.
Kalohexis focuses on metabolic diseases driven by dysregulation of energy balance.
The company prioritizes conditions where resetting metabolic signaling could provide durable therapeutic benefit.
The company’s platform is centered on melanocortin receptor modulation.
This approach differs from GLP-1–based therapies by targeting upstream regulation of metabolism rather than downstream appetite or glucose pathways.
710GO
Mifomelatide
Additional programs
The pipeline reflects a dual-direction strategy, activating or inhibiting the same pathway depending on disease biology.
The leadership team brings experience in peptide therapeutics, endocrinology and company formation.
Kalohexis’ model is currently centered on internal development following its spin-out.
Key elements include:
The central strategic issue is whether targeting the melanocortin system can deliver durable and clinically meaningful metabolic outcomes. The company must demonstrate that resetting metabolic set points translates into sustained efficacy and safety in humans.
The melanocortin system regulates body weight and energy balance through central signaling pathways. It functions as a “metabolic thermostat,” making it a compelling target for diseases such as obesity and cachexia.
The company targets upstream metabolic regulation rather than downstream pathways. This may allow more durable effects compared with existing therapies such as GLP-1 receptor agonists.
The melanocortin system can be modulated in different directions depending on the disease. Agonists are used to reduce body weight in obesity, while antagonists may increase appetite and preserve weight in cachexia.
710GO is the company’s lead obesity program and a key test of its platform. Its clinical performance will determine whether the melanocortin approach can compete with established therapies.
The pipeline is focused on metabolic diseases.
Key issues include:
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