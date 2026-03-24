A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing peptide therapeutics targeting the melanocortin system to treat metabolic diseases. Kalohexis focuses on obesity and cancer cachexia as its initial indications, with a broader ambition to reprogram metabolic regulation.

Company Overview

Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies that act on the body’s central metabolic control system. Its approach is based on the melanocortin (MC) pathway, which regulates energy balance, appetite and body weight.

The company’s strategy is to “reset” metabolic homeostasis by modulating melanocortin-3 and melanocortin-4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R). By acting on these receptors, Kalohexis aims to establish a new metabolic set point rather than delivering incremental weight loss or appetite suppression.

Kalohexis operates as a platform-driven biotech, applying a single biological mechanism across multiple metabolic disorders, including both obesity and cachexia.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kalohexis is based in the United States, with operations linked to Illinois following its spin-out from Endevica Bio.

The company operates as a newly launched biotech with clinical development planned globally.





Founding and History

launched in 2026 as a spin-out from Endevica Bio

Kalohexis was created to advance a portfolio of melanocortin-targeting peptide therapeutics originally developed within Endevica. The leadership team transitioned from Endevica to lead the new company.

The formation reflects a broader trend of creating focused “NewCo” entities to advance specific therapeutic platforms into clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kalohexis focuses on metabolic diseases driven by dysregulation of energy balance.

obesity

cancer cachexia

broader metabolic disorders

The company prioritizes conditions where resetting metabolic signaling could provide durable therapeutic benefit.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on melanocortin receptor modulation.

peptide therapeutics targeting MC3R and MC4R

modulation of central nervous system metabolic signaling

reprogramming of metabolic “set point”

dual agonist and antagonist approaches depending on indication

This approach differs from GLP-1–based therapies by targeting upstream regulation of metabolism rather than downstream appetite or glucose pathways.





Key Pipeline and Programs

710GO

modality: oral peptide (dual MC3R/MC4R agonist)

indication focus: obesity

stage: Phase I planned (2026)

mechanism: activates melanocortin receptors to reset metabolic set point and induce durable weight loss

Mifomelatide

modality: peptide (dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist)

indication focus: cancer cachexia

stage: Phase II

mechanism: increases appetite and stabilizes body weight in patients with cancer-related wasting

Additional programs

modality: MC3R- and MC4R-selective agonists

indication focus: metabolic diseases including diabetes and steatohepatitis

stage: preclinical

The pipeline reflects a dual-direction strategy, activating or inhibiting the same pathway depending on disease biology.





Key Personnel

Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Marks, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

The leadership team brings experience in peptide therapeutics, endocrinology and company formation.





Strategic Partnerships

Kalohexis’ model is currently centered on internal development following its spin-out.

Key elements include:

origin from Endevica Bio, which provides scientific foundation and pipeline assets

potential for future partnerships to support clinical development and commercialization





FAQ Section